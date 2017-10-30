Local songwriter receives Distinguished Achievement Award

In honor of her “significant contributions to bluegrass music,” Louisa Branscomb recently was presented a Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association. The Cartersville resident received the accolade at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 28.

“I have been blessed to receive many kinds of affirmation, and all of them matter in their own important ways, such as the Lifetime Achievement Award in Georgia — that’s my home state where I’ve spent most of my years,” Branscomb said. “But, I feel there could not be an honor greater than the Distinguished Achievement Award, because it is about the person. It’s not competitive, like an instrumental or song award is. It is completely about that person. It is saying you, with your lifework, is what we are honoring.

“It also says that I have broadened the scope of my genre and brought people in, and that I have been a role model and catalyst for women in music, songwriters and young girls. That means the world, because I get more gratification out of helping others enjoy the fulfillment of music and songwriting than most anything. I didn’t do this alone though, many have helped me with my visions and in recording my songs. So, to me, it reflects a village. In these times, bringing people together is very vital, and if I can do that in one way with my workshops and my nonprofit work using music in communities, helping people find ways of harmonious connection, then this is what has meaning to me.”

Along with Branscomb, other Distinguished Achievement Award recipients included Norman Blake, Bluegrass Today, Fletcher Bright and Silver Dollar City.

According to IBMA’s website, https://ibma.org, “Each year, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) recognizes up to five individuals for their significant contributions to bluegrass music with its highest honor outside of induction into the Hall of Fame — the Distinguished Achievement Award. ... Songwriter, educator, organizer and musician Louisa Branscomb is best known for writing 180 recorded songs, including Alison Krauss’ first hit and John Denver’s final hit, ‘Steel Rails.’

“Her efforts for the bluegrass songwriting community have proven catalytic in professionalizing that segment of the field. Branscomb founded the IBMA Songwriter Committee, and as its chair drafted the Songwriter of the Year Award proposal. She has advanced a community-building model through her several nonprofits to benefit songwriters, including the Woodsong Songwriter Retreat, Bluegrass Songwriting Program in the Schools, KidsWrite, the ScreenDoor Songwriter Alliance and Southport [Songwriter] Festival. A member of the Atlanta Music Hall of Fame, Branscomb has won Song of the Year from both SPBGMA and IBMA. The Leadership Bluegrass alumna was nominated for Songwriter of the Year in the IBMA Awards for 2013.”

Composing songs since age 5, Branscomb described the writing process as a “natural” and rewarding experience.

“I think it was a way as a child to capture the magic in the world around me, and also to make sense of life, because when you put an experience into a three-minute song, that process helps you grapple with what is important and meaningful. A song won’t let you deceive yourself,” she said. “You have three minutes and a structure, and this process makes us grow — figure out what we feel, give meaning to life. Then, that song is no longer yours in the spiritual sense. It goes out into the world — kind of like your children do — and then it touches others.

“I love being a part of that process, feeling like I capture something from the universe where we are all connected in some way, perhaps through our souls, bring it down to earth through the form of the song and real hands-on images, things we can relate to — whether hardship or joy — and give it skin and bones. The spirit is there, and the challenge is capturing it in the craft and in the honesty of how you tell it. Then, when it touches others, it brings us full circle. I learned more about this with the tornado of 2011 that was devastating for Bartow County and Ringgold and across the South.”

With her album, “I’ll Take Love” released one day prior to the devastating tornado, it became a “survival anthem” for fellow storm survivors.

“Our neighborhood was ground zero in Bartow County, and the destruction was beyond imagination,” Branscomb said. “I lost 7,500 trees, my barns, of course all my pastures, and my house was a total loss. It was picked up and the tornado tried to blow it away, but a giant oak tree by the kitchen door fell on the house. ... The house was rotated but still standing, without a roof and some walls. When my teenage daughter got there and walked in, she turned white. I thought, ‘What can I say to her to help her with the trauma of seeing her home and farm destroyed?’ For the first time, I do not know what to say to my child. Then, I thought of a song I’d written that had come out on the album the day before, ‘This Side of Heaven.’ And, the song has the chorus: ‘So if heaven sends down heartache/and burns your building down/there’s just more room to see the stars in heaven’s crown.’

“And, I said to her as I reached her to give her a hug, ‘We just have to concentrate on the view.’ The song had somehow been prophetic — and I think of songs I write hopefully touching someone else, I never expected one to give back to me. So, it became my guide through seven years of reconstruction, and DJs throughout the South told me it was the survival anthem for other survivors of the tornado too. And, it was nominated for a Dove Award in country music, but, if it helped one person get ... some faith to keep going and rebuild, then that means even more.”

Striving to promote the art of songwriting and its ability to reach others, Branscomb has established several efforts to nurture the craft.

“In the last few decades, I have been an organizer to create several different communities built on my work with songwriting as a tool for connection and positive change among people,” Branscomb said. “The first was spearheading a songwriter movement in bluegrass. ... Then, I felt the calling to move that vision into geographical communities. I discovered a seacoast town that is very vibrant and artistically oriented, Southport, North Carolina, and there I created the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) ScreenDoor Songwriter Alliance. It is actually based in Georgia, where I live. Our mission is to build community and connections through original music. We work with songwriters and give them places to play — primarily an annual festival where I’ve had over 200 songwriters perform, of all levels [from] beginning to internationally known. Second, we work during the year with children and veterans using songwriting as a tool for healing. We create places for those children and writers to perform, thus gaining the experience of performing as well.

“The core of my work with high-risk children is right here in Bartow County, and Whitfield and all of north Georgia, where I have been working as a psychologist with DFCS [the Division of Family and Children Services] for some 20 years, primarily with foster kids. I’ve noticed that children do not benefit greatly or enjoy talk therapy, though it needs to be part of their support for sure. I used natural horsemanship interventions, which as part of the therapy, had more dramatic improvement. Then, I began using songwriting and created a research project to assess what would happen with an organized approach.”

She continued, “It was astounding what happened. These teenaged boys and girls who had great difficulty sharing their experiences and feelings in traditional therapy and generally do not share these things ... spontaneously wrote about their hardest life experiences, without being asked, in their very first song. Then, we could talk about those along with working on the songs. It was astounding, as a therapist, to see something help them express these things in an hour that they would resist speaking of for years in talk therapy.”

For more information about Branscomb and her music, visit http://louisabranscomb.com.