New tool promotes early language skills

A new website launched by the state offers parents and teachers another weapon to help young children conquer literacy challenges.

Words2Reading, rolled out by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, is designed to give families, caregivers and teachers curated resources that offer simple interactive, informational strategies to help develop and sharpen early language and literacy skills and ensure school readiness and success in children from birth to age 8.

The free tool, available at words2reading.com, will “work to bridge the early childhood literacy gap across the state of Georgia while connecting and providing users with appropriate content

and activities.”

“We realized that we could tap into what our wonderful partners already do well and pull together and curate many existing resources in one place to make it easy for our communities to use a website as a ‘one-stop shop’ for information to help you,” the website stated.

Parents, caregivers and teachers can use the tool to quickly access resources in video or article form by clicking on the age — infants, young toddlers, older toddlers, pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, second grade or third grade — and skill they want to enhance for tips on helping children read, write, recognize sounds, build vocabulary, talk, reason and understand.

“The Words2Reading website is a high-quality, easy-to-use resource for parents and teachers,” said Dr. Kimberly Fraker, chief academic officer for Bartow County Schools. “The videos and printable information provided for parents of children birth to third grade on this site are a much-needed addition to support other literacy initiatives within the Bartow County School System and our community.”

Fraker said she appreciates the emphasis on early language development, “which is a critical first step in learning to read.”

“The journey to literacy begins with the first sounds of an infant,” she said. “A child’s daily experiences with language and words, like being read to and spoken directly to, in those first three years are critical to providing a solid foundation prior to learning to read.”

The school system is seeing “the gap growing with students starting school lacking in foundational language and literacy skills,” Fraker said.

“The most powerful gift we can give our children is the gift of reading and a love of reading,” she said. “Research reveals that a child who spends 20 minutes reading per day has greater academic achievement scores. To learn to read, our children must have access to and put their eyes on print, paper or electronic form.”

Fraker said parents have “greater and more convenient access than ever” to books and other written materials for their children.

“I encourage all adults to take advantage of resources like Words2Reading, the Imagination Library provided by the Bartow Literacy Council, the bookmobile, the public library as well as school and classroom libraries to encourage children to read and develop that love of reading,” she said. “I am confident that together we can reach the goal of having all children proficient in reading by the end of third grade.”

GOSA also has added an evidenced-based text-messaging program called Ready4KGA, which can boost children’s learning by an extra two to three months, according to state officials.

Parents of children ages 5 and younger can subscribe to the free service by texting GEORGIA to 70138, and each week, they will receive messages in English or Spanish that include fun facts and easy tips to boost learning.

“Ready4KGA activities build on the things that you already do with your child — like getting your child dressed, meal time and bath time — to make boosting your child’s learning fast, fun and easy,” the Words2Reading website said. “The research behind Ready4K shows that receiving fun facts and easy tips can significantly increase children’s learning.”