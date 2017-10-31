Christmas Village kicks off Friday

RANDY PARKER/DTN

Cindy Stipe arranges some of her bracelets at Periwinkle, one of the locations in Cartersville where her products are available. Stipe also will showcase her jewelry at the Christmas Village Friday and Saturday.

Striving to create memories for area shoppers, the Christmas Village will debut in Cartersville this week. Billed as “a shopping extravaganza for the holidays,” the event will be presented Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 Ga. State Route 20.

“The idea of a holiday event began to develop almost two years ago when I added an Artisans’ Market to the Northwest Georgia Women’s Expo, which is held in the spring,” said Karon Mauney, owner and event coordinator of the Christmas Village. “I loved working with local artisans and providing them with a wonderful inside venue to showcase their beautiful art. My daughters had attended a holiday event down in Perry, which included a mix of artisans, boutiques and food vendors. I decided to model this event after one that had been successful for 10 years down south.

“... Our tag line is ‘Enjoy your December. Do your shopping in November.’ This event will offer everyone an opportunity to support small businesses in a stress-free, fun environment. We hope that people will come and begin to make memories with this annual event.”

Comprised of 72 booths, the Christmas Village will feature a wide variety of products from artisans, boutiques and food vendors. Like her Northwest Georgia Women’s Expo event, the upcoming offering also will benefit the Cartersville community, with $500 being donated to two holiday outreach efforts: Shop With a Hero and Bartow Christmas Coalition.

“Christmas is a special time,” Mauney said. “Many families and friends have a tradition of shopping together. This event has a great diverse group of vendors who have something to offer everyone. We have books, clothes and toys for children; jewelry, pottery, home décor and clothing for women; hand-forged knives, pens, T-shirts and hats for men; and a few specialty vendors who have products that can help you get ready for the holidays. Alisha Cline, Cline Artisan Portraits, is bringing us Portraits with Santa on Friday and Saturday. The cost is $40 and includes two 5-[by]-7 photos.

“Some of our vendors are offering some great door prizes along with ‘Karon’s Favorite Things’ — a twist on ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things,’ just with a much smaller budget. It’s always fun to come away with something from an event. I started thinking of some things that were special to me like the Choose Joy sign that hangs in my kitchen. The sign is such a great reminder of how we should all live each day. The Len Foote Hike Inn at Amicalola Falls is something that I experienced in the spring with my friend, Sharon Oxford. It was such a wonderful bucket list adventure that I wanted to share it with someone else. Our biggest door prize is the Lenox Tin Can Alley five-piece place setting for six, which includes a platter and serving bowl. The retail value on this is $1,000. Attendees will place their ticket stub in the container of the prize that they would like to win.”

A vendor at Mauney’s Northwest Georgia Women’s Expo for the past three years, Cindy Stipe — the owner of Lunatique Whimsical Jewelry — is looking forward to participating in the Christmas Village. The Cartersville resident’s creations also are featured at three Cartersville locations: Periwinkle and the gift shops at Booth Western Art Museum and Bartow History Museum.

“My business is called Lunatique Whimsical Jewelry, after the old French word ‘lunatique,’ which means whimsical, eccentric and unpredictable,” Stipe said. “It was formed in 2009, when I went from making jewelry for myself to creating pieces to sell.

“The jewelry I have available varies from event to event. That is the nature of handcrafted art. I try to bring new, unique elements to each place I sell, and I will, of course, stock many of my ‘tried and true’ products, like leather bracelets and a large variety of lightweight mixed-metal earrings. I have also finally restocked my supply of hand-cut and hammered metal barrettes, one of my daughter’s favorite items that I make.”

She continued, “My jewelry has an organic, earthy feel while still encompassing some sparkle. I enjoy working with sterling silver, copper and leather, and I like to incorporate these base elements with gemstone, glass, wood, bone and crystal to create whole pieces of art. Hammering the metal, twisting the wire and cutting the leather, I work to maintain a balance of femininity and roughness. My work is not frilly, but it is not too sleek or sparse. I blend and rework to create something that is both rustic and delicate.”

In addition to the event’s vendors, the Bartow Bookmobile and the Bartow County Emergency Medical Services will be stationed outside the Clarence Brown Conference Center. Bartow County EMS will be conducting child seat safety checks Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The reason for the event is to offer any parent the opportunity to have the car seat/seats checked to ensure they are installed properly,” Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran said. “BCEMS offers this program to the [citizens] of Bartow County to ensure the safety of the children in our county. BCEMS is the lead organization for Safe Kids Bartow and offers numerous programs, such as the car seat inspections, water safety, poison safety and school bus safety.

“The event Friday and Saturday will be conducted by five [to] seven car seat techs. The amount of time for an inspection ranges from five to 10 minutes and will depend on the number of participants. BCEMS was honored to be invited by the coordinator of the Christmas Village event, Karon Mauney. BCEMS continues to move forward in the education of our community to make everyone safe every day.”

Tickets for the Christmas Village will be $5. For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/ChristmasVillageCartersville.