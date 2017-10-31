2 burglaries attempted of Hwy 293 businesses

Two Cartersville businesses on Highway 293 — Mopac-Coastal Plant & Building and Doorsmith Inc. — were possibly victimized by the same trespasser driving a convertible Saturday.

Fortunately for the businesses, while there was some property damage, nothing was known to be stolen as of the time of the police reports.

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report, although it was yet to be determined if there was a connection, the two Highway 293 business were broken into on the same day and the calls came within four hours of one another.

The first incident occurred around 8 a.m at Mopac-Coastal Plant & Building. A man driving a 2004 gray Ford Mustang convertible attempted to steal from the company, but two employees arrived just as he was getting away and were able to get a partial tag number.

One of the employees who witnessed the convertible get away left the premises in his car to go find the Mustang before eventually returning to give a statement to the police.

The subsequent search of the premises showed several items were moved to the fence by the woodline.

Several items also had been moved to the loading dock, including a hydraulic arm and bracket.

The front gate and a door to a storage building had been damaged, and the trailers that attached to trucks near the loading docks had been looked through.

Later that day, at around noon, police were called to Doorsmith Inc., where a man told police that a person wearing thick coveralls and a facemask jumped the fence and attempted to steal a Polaris Ranger ATV.

There was security footage of the incident, but it was still being collected as of the time of the report.

The trespasser tried to replace the battery of the ATV, but cut the ignition switch in an attempt to start the ATV without a key.

The trespasser also cut the chains of the driveway gate and a fenced storage area.

There were two trailers that had possibly been broken into as well.

There were no items known to have been stolen and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.