Burglar makes away with significant haul from Adairsville residence

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report, someone stole a gun, a safe, televisions, guitars, computers and tools from an Adairsville residence Sunday afternoon.

BCSO officers were dispatched to Crowe Springs Spur for a burglary at around 3 p.m. Once they arrived on scene, a woman informed them the home was burglarized and the garage door on the left side was slightly open.

The woman reported items missing, including a Sentry safe, three TVs, five guitars, a HP Pavilion desktop computer, a Hitachi tool set, a DeWalt tool set and a Browning firearm.

No arrests had been made as of the time of the report.