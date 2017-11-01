Menu

Burglar makes away with significant haul from Adairsville residence

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report, someone stole a gun, a safe, televisions, guitars, computers and tools from an Adairsville residence Sunday afternoon.

BCSO officers were dispatched to Crowe Springs Spur for a burglary at around 3 p.m. Once they arrived on scene, a woman informed them the home was burglarized and the garage door on the left side was slightly open.

The woman reported items missing, including a Sentry safe, three TVs, five guitars, a HP Pavilion desktop computer, a Hitachi tool set, a DeWalt tool set and a Browning firearm.

No arrests had been made as of the time of the report.

Last modified onWednesday, 01 November 2017 22:54
Rate this item
(1 Vote)
More in this category: « Cartersville man arrested for child exploitation Bartow Christmas Coalition conducts sign-ups Friday »
back to top

What Do You Think?

Grocery Coupons Bartow County School System Cartersville City School System Visitors-Center