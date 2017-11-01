Bartow Christmas Coalition conducts sign-ups Friday

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The Bartow Christmas Coalition currently is accepting toy donations at Melissa’s Hair Beauty & Health Salon at 1229 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville. Seen sorting through some recent donations with salon owner Melissa Porter, far right, are Porter’s staff members, from left, Danica Reece, Heather Stephens, Carey Stovall and Peggy Hudziak. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

With its sign-ups set for Friday, the Bartow Christmas Coalition will continue to assist those in need with nonperishable food items, gift cards and toys.In its 25th year, the holiday effort will help provide a brighter Christmas for area families, children and seniors.

“I just love Christmas, and, I think, it’s important to support our community and make sure that everybody has a good Christmas,” Bartow Christmas President Melissa Porter said, adding the community outreach effort evolved from the local Jaycees Empty Stocking Fund. “... What makes our Christmas organization unique is that we do open a toy store. ... A lot of organizations prepack their toys for the [age groups], but we actually let the parents come in and shop for their child. So they get to have that experience as well.”

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bartow Christmas’ sign-ups will be held at The Church at Liberty Square, 2001 Liberty Square Drive in Cartersville. Applicants need to provide a driver’s license or photo ID of the head of household; Social Security card for each family member or tax return with Social Security numbers; proof of household income; and a document, such as a utility bill, to verify street address — no P.O. boxes accepted.

If donations allow, each qualified family will receive nonperishable food items and two toys for each child, newborn to 14. A gift card and food items also will be presented to each senior adult, 62 and older, during the distribution — Dec. 11 to 15 — at the organization’s Toy Store in the Cartersville Plaza Shopping Center on Nelson Street.

To further its mission “to bring together a wide range of groups and interests in Bartow County, [and] provide a good holiday experience for the needy families and children of Bartow County,” the nonprofit’s supporters are reaching out to the community for assistance.

Area residents can aid Bartow Christmas’ efforts by volunteering, organizing fundraisers, contributing financially or bringing items to the nonprofit’s Toy Store Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 4 to 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations currently are being accepted during business hours at Melissa’s Hair Beauty & Health Salon, 1229 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville.

Supporters also are encouraged to attend the Bartow Bash Nov. 11 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Hilton Garden Inn, 24 Liberty Drive in Cartersville. The benefit will feature appetizers, dancing, a cash bar, raffles and live and silent auctions. Tickets will cost $20 per person or $30 for each couple.

For more information about the Bartow Christmas Coalition, call 770-386-3399 or visit its Facebook page.