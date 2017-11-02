As part of a statewide task force targeting criminal street gangs from the Atlanta area, The Cartersville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division announced Thursday it has helped uncover multiple gangs that committed 153 confirmed commercial burglaries, including some in Bartow County.

According to a press release from the CPD, Cartersville Investigators confirmed the gangs committed three commercial burglaries in the city of Cartersville, as well as multiple others in Bartow County.

It is estimated these gangs are responsible for over $1.35 million in total confirmed losses in Georgia since 2015.

CPD became involved in the statewide task force in 2016.

According to the release, the task force identified 20 suspects that have been operating as a criminal enterprise to commit burglaries across the State of Georgia and into Tennessee.

The Floyd County DA’s Office will be prosecuting the suspects under the state racketeering and criminal enterprise statutes.