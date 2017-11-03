The Cartersville Police Department announced the identities of suspects in custody for a commercial burglary ring that resulted in 153 confirmed burglaries in the Atlanta area, including in Bartow County.

Fifteen names were released by the CPD Friday: Artis Murphy, D’Anthony Brown, Deonta Evans, Gary Stephens, Henrico Hayes, Jepaul Adams, Justin Stephens, Labrinzo Matthews, Larry Johnson, Mario Pass, Narraton Brooks, Quinton Tucker, Rahmon Cain, TeCorey Johnson and Travis Tucker.

Five are still wanted: Cavarrio Major, Horace Jenkins, Jamarqua Cephus, Marquis Brooks and Terry Wheeler.

According to a press release from the CPD on Thursday, Cartersville investigators confirmed the gangs committed three commercial burglaries in the city of Cartersville, as well as multiple others in Bartow County.

It is estimated these gangs are responsible for over $1.35 million in total confirmed losses in Georgia since 2015.

The arrests are a part of CPD’s cooperation with a statewide task force, formed in 2016.

CPD is asking anyone with information on the location of the wanted subjects to Contact Floyd County Police Department Sergeant Brandon Robinson at 706-252-4228.