The Cartersville Police Department announced Friday the arrests of two suspects and the identity of a third suspect who allegedly attempted to steal purses from Belk, before throwing a store employee to the ground and fleeing the scene on Oct. 22.

Warrants for robbery by force and felony shoplifting have been issued for Letisha Green, Lateefah Johnson and Rodney Reese. The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Reese and Green Wednesday, but Johnson is still at large.

The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. when the three suspects entered the Belk in Cartersville and attempted to cut off the anti-theft cords from the purses. The purses were Brahmin purses, estimated at a value of $300 each.

A store employee confronted the suspects, and Reese shoved the employee to the ground before fleeing the store in a silver Dodge Magnum.

In correlation with the help of Belk loss prevention, eye witness testimony and various investigative leads, the identities of the suspects were discovered, and with the help of the Chattanooga Police Department, Reese and Green were arrested.