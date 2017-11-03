November has brought a number of veteran-related and fall activities to the Cartersville Public Library.

In honor of Veterans Day, adults can attend the StoryCorps @ your library: Focus on Veterans program Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room at the library at 429 W. Main St. to record memories of their military experiences or those of someone close to them.

“Focus on Veterans is the [library’s] effort to commemorate Veterans Day by highlighting the stories of Bartow County’s veterans and their contributions to our communities,” Adult Services Coordinator Nicole Oderisi said. “StoryCorps is a great way to bring together our community. We also wanted to show how the library can serve as a meeting place to bring people together.”

StoryCorps is a nonprofit organization based in Brooklyn, New York, whose mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories as a way to build connections between people.

During the three-hour event, patrons will listen to a few Atlanta-area StoryCorps interviews then learn how to record their own high-quality veteran-related interviews using the free mobile app made possible through funding from the 2015 TED Prize and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

“We will introduce the app and how to use it,” Oderisi said. “Patrons may bring their own devices, if they wish. We will go over tips and how-to’s on recording interviews. Patrons are encouraged to bring someone they know to interview them or bring someone to interview that has a great story. If they would like, a library staff member will be available to ask questions and record the interview. When finished, patrons will have the option to upload the interview to the StoryCorps archives at the Library of Congress.”

Because this is the library’s inaugural StoryCorps session, “we are not sure what kind of turnout to expect” from patrons wanting to make recordings, Oderisi added.

More information on StoryCorps is available at https://storycorps.org/participate/storycorps-app/.

Bartow residents who have a hard time deciphering fact from fiction in today’s news will be able to pick up a few helpful tips during the How to Spot Fake News program Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon in the library classroom.

Adult services librarian Lindsay Harris will teach participants ways to become information literate, such as checking sources and paying attention to the language being used.

“Helping patrons understand their sources and references is what librarians do,” Oderisi said. “We thought this would be a great way to help people understand our purpose and how librarians can help them.”

The classroom can accommodate 20 people for the program.

Registration is not required for either program.

For information, call Oderisi at 770-382-5657, ext. 125 or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

In the youth department, two popular cooking programs will be offered to kids and teens.

This month’s Teen Chefs program will have future cooks ages 12 and older baking up pumpkin mini muffins at the drop-in event Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the youth program room.

“It’s a perfect fall treat to make,” Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin said. “Pumpkin goes so well with fall and Thanksgiving.”

While it is a drop-in event and no registration is required, Shalin said teens should show up right at 6 p.m. if they want to participate because “12 would be about the maximum we would be able to handle.”

For ages 8 to 12, the library will be offering Kids Cook Friday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the youth program room. The class scheduled for Nov. 17 is already full.

The young cooks will be learning how to make mashed potatoes in this class.

“It’s a perfect [holiday] side dish,” Shalin said. “Most kids have eaten mashed potatoes before so they are familiar with it. Plus, when you make mashed potatoes, you get to smash and mash the potatoes. That’s the best part.”

The program can accommodate 12 participants, and parents should call or visit the children’s department to register their kids.

Two children’s programs will be going on hiatus this month until after the holidays.

Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. will be the last Tail Wagging Tutors program, where kids come in and read to a dog and receive a free book of their choice for participating, until January.

Book Buddies, where teen volunteers pair up with little buddies to help them practice their reading skills, will end with the Nov. 16 session from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and will return in January as well.

For information on the youth programs, call Shalin at 770-382-4203.