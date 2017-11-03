RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Julie Grimes, eighth-grade physical science teacher at Woodland Middle, shows the effects of liquid nitrogen to a group of her students at the school's Science Night on Thursday.

The coordinators of Woodland Middle School’s first Science Night had several goals they wanted to accomplish with the event.

“We organized this event to engage students in new ways of learning, give them more STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics — exposure and to increase parent engagement,” said math and science instructional lead teacher Georgia Burkett, who planned the activity with Heather Carter, the science gifted teacher for sixth and eighth grades. “We hope that they took away that learning can be fun; learning relates to the real world; there are many opportunities in Bartow County; we have several community partners who want to invest in our students; and that parents are always welcome in our building.”

During the hourlong event Thursday evening, about 300 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders and their parents observed and participated in a number of science demonstrations and experiments, including a strawberry DNA lab, a building challenge, Georgia Highlands College robotics activities, a star planetarium, Clorox experiments, liquid nitrogen with foods, spheros, Georgia Power demonstrations, a Van de Graaff machine and Shaw Industries materials and career awareness.

Shauna D’Agostino Realty also was on hand to serve food for the participants.

Burkett said the star planetarium, strawberry DNA lab and liquid nitrogen seemed to be the students’ favorite activities, which were led by Chris Wilson from Georgia Youth Science Technology Centers, WMS teachers and community partners.

Eighth-grader Emily Higdon said her favorite experiment was creating a circuit.

“The experiment really helped me to understand open and closed circuits,” the 13-year-old said. “I also enjoyed listening to other presentations as well as the liquid nitrogen experiment.”

David Tarver, 12, was interested in all things Clorox at the Science Night, which will become an annual event.

“Clorox was really cool,” said the sixth-grader, who wanted to attend because he “thought it would be awesome to meet Clorox.” “They talked about density. Clorox showed us how density works, which helped me to understand it better.”

His favorite experiment was the colored liquids with density, he said.

“It was my favorite because it showed me that density can really be seen,” he said.

Emily said she enjoyed being at the event and getting to “hang out” with her friends.

“I wanted to attend Science Night because I thought it would be interesting, as well as extra credit for quiz grades,” she said.

The evening opened some new doors for David.

“Science Night really opened up science for me, and I want to learn more because now I realize science has no limits,” he said.

Burkett said she was “absolutely” pleased with the way the event turned out.

“This was our very first time doing this event, so we did not know what to expect,” she said. “We were happy that students and parents showed up in huge numbers and that they enjoyed learning together. Thank you to all of our community partners who made this night possible in supporting our school and students.”