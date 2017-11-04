Taking the helm at Christian League for Battered Women Aug. 28, Teresa Millsaps is honored to continue her role as an advocate for survivors of domestic violence.

“I have worked in the domestic violence movement since 1995,” said Millsaps, executive director of Christian League for Battered Women, which operates the Tranquility House Domestic Violence Center. “When I first heard about the opportunity to lead Tranquility House, I wasn’t sure I was the right person.

“I have a strong background in direct services to victims and their children but little experience with leading an organization. After I interviewed with the board of directors, I knew it was the right path in my life’s journey. Tranquility House was meeting the needs of survivors, but I believe we can do more.”

In 2015, Christian League for Battered Women marked its 30th anniversary. Now in its third location, Tranquility House provides a safe environment for women and children to temporarily stay and work toward future goals like securing housing, education or a job, if needed.

While residing at the shelter, women will have access to a support group, legal advocacy and community resources. Even though men, who are victims of domestic violence, are unable to reside at Tranquility House, they are provided with services and other shelter options.

Name: Teresa Millsaps

Age: 56

Occupation (title): Executive Director

City of residence: Acworth

Family: Mother of four; grandmother of 12, soon to be 13; great-grandmother of one

Education: Bachelor of Science in public and social services, certified in Morita therapy and International Association of Trauma Professionals.

DTN: Provide some details about your professional background, and what drew you to this line of work?

TM: As a single mother with four children, I wanted to set an example to my children [that] they [could] create whatever they wanted for themselves. At age 28, I had a high school diploma and [was] raising four children without any assistance. I decided I needed to return to school. I have always enjoyed helping others, so, as I was working on a nursing degree, I took a sociology class and realized I wanted to learn more about culture, values, family dynamics and justice. This is when I changed my career path to public and social services.

Then, when I needed an internship to complete my studies, I was accepted by a domestic violence program in Cherokee County. I began my internship as a child advocate and was hired as a shelter director before the internship was over. I have worked in the roles of shelter director, TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) assessor, legal advocate, transitional housing director, program director and community specialist — each position providing me with different insight into my work with survivors of domestic violence.

DTN: Share some of the services that Christian League for Battered Women provides.

TM: Christian League for Battered Women provides a 24-hour crisis line available for victims to contact us when looking for shelter, needing someone to listen and provide understanding about what domestic violence is and/or referrals to community resources. We have a 17-bed shelter for emergency safety while victims develop safety plans and work on accomplishments to lead them into stable life settings.

We provide legal advocacy where we have two legal advocates who can assist with the filing of temporary protective orders and court accompaniment to hearings relating to the violence; [and] an outreach program [where] we assist victims who are not residing in the shelter but need an advocate to provide information about domestic violence and community resources. We provide a children’s program to support children exposed to domestic violence in their healing. Our children’s program includes tutoring, crafts, field trips and talk sessions. We also provide a weekly support group for both adults and children, open to anyone in the community who feels they can benefit by attending.

DTN: What do you want the public to know about domestic violence and your organization?

TM: Domestic violence is more than black eyes and bruises. It is power and control. Tranquility House staff is here to help any and all victims who reach out to us. We also want to promote a no tolerance community. Please join us in speaking out against domestic violence.

DTN: Since arriving at Christian League for Battered Women, what have some of your most rewarding/memorable moments been?

TM: When I first came to Christian League for Battered Women, the families in the shelter were very withdrawn and reserved in talking with me. As I have asserted myself in letting them know I am as human as they are, I’ve had the experience of them letting their guard down and starting to heal. I don’t believe I can put into words how miraculous this feels to be a part of survivors learning it’s OK to be human, and no one is going to belittle them for being who they are. There is a joy in seeing the children running up and down the halls enjoying themselves in play. The support of the Tranquility House board in wanting to help in every way they can gives me the courage to pursue what we can do for survivors.

DTN: What is your greatest professional and/or personal achievement?

TM: My greatest personal achievement is raising four children who, even with some tough times in life, are healthy and close with me. My greatest professional achievement is becoming the executive director at Christian League for Battered women where I can share my experience and influence change.

DTN: If you were not in your line of work, what would you like to do?

TM: I have no clue. Once I identified myself as an advocate for victims of domestic violence, I’ve known this is what I like to do.

DTN: How would you describe yourself in three words?

TM: Patient, understanding, empathetic

DTN: What is the best advice you have ever received?

TM: “If it bothers you, fix it.”

DTN: What do you like to do in your spare time?

TM: I love to spend time with my family. We love to go on hikes together. My favorite places to hike are mountains and waterfalls.

DTN: Where is your favorite place to be in Bartow County?

TM: I do not have a favorite place yet, because I have not been in this community long enough. What I have experienced in Bartow County is a community that wants to help, is friendly, willing to listen, seems to care about others and [is] open to growth. I look forward to finding my favorite place and enjoying it with the people I continue to meet.