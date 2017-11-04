Bartow County’s school nutrition department has been recognized as one of the state’s leaders in serving locally produced foods.

The department, headed by School Nutrition Director Pam Blakeney, was awarded its third consecutive Golden Radish Award for its achievements in Georgia’s farm-to-school program at a luncheon Monday at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta.

At the annual awards ceremony, a record 75 school systems — 41 percent of all public school districts in the state — were honored by Georgia’s Departments of Agriculture, Education and Public Health, the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension and Georgia Organics for their outstanding participation in the farm-to-school initiative during the 2016-17 academic year.

The awards publicly recognized school districts for all aspects of farm to school, from local food procurement to hosting taste tests to gardening with students, and winners received Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Honorary distinction, based on evaluations of their efforts to implement the farm-to-school objectives.

Bartow County earned Gold this year after receiving Silver last year and Bronze for the 2014-15 school year.

Blakeney, accompanied by School Nutrition Coordinator Kalin Bryan, Chief Human Resources and Operations Officer Macy Defnall and Superintendent Dr. John Harper, accepted the award during a luncheon that featured Georgia Grown products, “and it was delicious,” she said.

“We were ecstatic to be recognized at the Gold level,” Blakeney said. “This is a systemwide effort to accomplish this achievement. School nutrition, school staff and administration each played a part in fulfilling the requirements for advancing to this level.”

The Gold level was the top award until this year.

“The Platinum level was added this year, and that is a goal for the future,” Blakeney said.

Harper called the nutrition department workers “unsung heroes.”

“They work really hard to get a lot of home-grown food into our schools and onto plates for our children,” he said in a press release. “In the last three years, we’ve [gone] from the Bronze level to the Gold level, and now we have our sights on reaching the Platinum level. One of our goals this year is to plant a garden at every school.”

Among the department’s farm-to-school accomplishments last year were:

• Serving 1,817,556 school meals that included locally grown items.

• Featuring a locally grown product on the menu monthly and promoting the item on the serving line with signage and farm biographies.

• Using the aquaponics lab at Clear Creek Elementary to teach fifth-graders and GATEWAY students about jobs like fishery technicians, botanists and engineers, then having students learn from each other in a farm-to-school STEM lesson.

Collectively during the record-breaking 2016-17 school year, the 75 districts served more than 97 million school meals with locally produced food items to 1 million-plus students in Georgia, conducted 8,204 taste tests, taught 7,263 standards-based lessons, tended 885 school gardens, engaged students in 3,794 hands-on cooking activities and involved parents and community members in 1,339 farm-to-school activities, according to Georgia Organics, a nonprofit organization that founded the state’s first farm-to-school program in 2007.

Since then, communities across Georgia have embraced the benefits of bringing students and fresh, local food closer together.

“It’s astounding that over 40 percent of our school districts are actively involved in the Golden Radish Awards after only four years of establishing the program,” Alice Rolls, executive director of Georgia Organics, said in a press release. “This is an exciting trajectory, given the great impact farm to school has had on child nutrition, farmer prosperity, rural development, local economies and public health.”

The farm-to-school programs are helping these districts fight childhood obesity and other preventable food-related diseases.

“Access to fresh, locally grown food is not just important for students’ physical health — it’s part of their academic development as well,” State Superintendent Richard Woods said in the release. “When children eat fresh, healthy meals, they have the fuel they need for a successful day of learning.”