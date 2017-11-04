In preparation for Wednesday’s Region C Pandemic/Medical Surge Full Scale Exercise, Cartersville Medical Center officials are reaching out to the public to emphasize the unfolding activity only will be a drill.

“These type drills are conducted to stress our facility and identify those actions we do well and to identify opportunities for improvement,” CMC Chief Nursing Officer Jan Tidwell said. “We develop action plans for those opportunities and reassess our abilities. We then share that information with the staff, so we all learn and are better prepared in the unfortunate event we must activate the emergency plan.

“We are fortunate to learn from other hospitals what has worked well for them during an emergency situation and assess our preparedness from those type events, such as the floods and hurricanes most recently in Texas and Florida, as well as active shooter events in various hospitals across the country.”

To be conducted from 7 a.m. to noon, the annual exercise will be presented in a small portion of Lowe’s parking lot and the CMC campus, 960 Joe Frank Harris Parkway. The undertaking fulfills the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ requirement regarding the need for hospitals across the nation to assess their emergency preparedness response.

“The drill will take place at Cartersville Medical Center and will involve multiple departments over the full event,” Tidwell said. “Staff are involved based upon their role in the facility, and as the hospital is ‘stressed’ with additional issues — limited supplies, staff calling out due to illness, etc. — staff roles may change to pick up additional responsibilities or nonclinical staff providing support in clinical areas; housing staff in the hospital if they are unable to travel back and forth.

“In an actual event, we may be required to move patients to another hospital that has available beds. We will not [actually] relocate patients during the drill. In addition to caring for the patients, we must be prepared for increased visitors and telephone calls from families looking for their loved ones. The influx of patients also brings an increase of visitors. ... Cartersville Medical [Center’s] staff take these type events very seriously, and participate as if the drill is the actual event. We are committed to the safety of our patients, visitors and staff. As our mission states, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”

As Tidwell noted, the exercise also will involve numerous public agencies, including Bartow County Fire Department, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Bartow County Emergency Management Agency and Bartow County Emergency Medical Services.

“Bartow County EMS participates in the Region C drill with Cartersville Medical Center due to BCEMS being the 911 provider in Bartow County,” Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran said. “BCEMS would be the EMS service transporting patients to Cartersville Medical Center if a major incident was to occur. The drill is to practice the protocols and procedures the hospital has in place for a major incident. The day of the drill, BCEMS will transport numerous patients to the hospital at once, and also there will be numerous patients that will walk into the ER all with the same symptoms to test the response of all departments in the hospital.

“The goal is to see the staff and administration’s response and quickness should this actually happen. BCEMS and Cartersville Medical Center both learn what our strengths and weaknesses are during such a drill to review and fix any issues that may arise. We both continue training on numerous scenarios throughout the year to ensure that we are always prepared.”