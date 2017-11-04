Viewing the accolade as a “stamp of approval” from Barnsley Resort’s guests, General Manager Shawn Jervis voiced his delight with the Conde Nast Traveler’s Top Resorts in the South award.

“I was thrilled to learn we’d been recognized by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler,” Jervis said. “This award is selected by the magazine’s readers, our guests, and to rank among some of the finest resorts in the South is an honor for all of our colleagues. It not only indicates to potential guests that this is a wonderful place to visit, but helps inform potential employees locally and throughout the hospitality industry that Barnsley Resort is a top-notch place to work and find career opportunities. This award is as important as a recruiting tool as it is a stamp of approval for other affluent travelers.

“... This recognition is most important to our colleagues. They deserve all of the recognition for creating the Barnsley Resort experience. The resort itself is a beautiful place, but our colleagues bring it to life for our guests. We also hope this recognition helps us attract more talent and employees for positions we have open today, as well as those we will be adding with the new Inn and Georgian Hall.”

Ranked No. 12 in the Reader’s Choice Awards, Barnsley followed No. 1, The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island; No. 2, The Swag in Waynesville, North Carolina; No. 3, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; No. 4, Sanderling Resort in Duck, North Carolina; No. 5, Tides Inn in Irvington, Virginia; No. 6, Lansdowne Resort and Spa in Leesburg, Virginia; No. 7, Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina; No. 8, The Inn & Club at Harbour Town in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; No. 9, The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; No. 10, Primland in Meadows of Dan, Virginia; and No. 11, Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

“Originally built as an Italianate villa, this ‘off-the-beaten-path resort’ in the Blue Ridge Mountains now has a cluster of country cottages and is laid out to resemble an English country village, with 10 acres of heirloom gardens,” stated www.cntraveler.com about Barnsley Resort. “‘Cottages are beautifully and uniquely decorated,’ with claw-foot tubs and handpicked reproduction furnishings, and have porches with rocking chairs or swings. Rice House serves prime beef, fresh fish and wild game in an 1854 farmhouse with bullet holes from the Civil War — ‘the food is first-class, and it has a certain Barnsley flair to it.’ Activities include ‘the awesome golf course,’ designed by Jim Fazio, and a 17-station skeet-shooting course. ‘Staff are fabulous and the environment lends itself to a true escape from the daily grind.’”

Situated at 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, the 3,000-acre resort centers around a 19th century estate and features numerous amenities — such as gardens, boutique spa, golf course, wingshooting and horseback riding — and 90 guest rooms and suites.

Currently in the midst of a sizable expansion project, Barnsley Resort plans to open its new inn and conference center in early 2018. The project will provide the Adairsville luxury venue with about 20,000 square feet of additional event and meeting space.

“The Inn and Georgian Hall are both coming along on schedule, and right on target for a March 1 opening in 2018,” Jervis said. “We are officially booking corporate meetings and weddings as of March 1. Both the Inn and Georgian Hall give our loyal return guests new ways to experience Barnsley Resort, while the addition means we can expand our sales efforts to reach larger corporate groups and bigger events, including weddings and social galas, than we have in the past.

“We are committed to preserving the intimate, pedestrian-friendly village by connecting the Inn to the existing resort village with more walking paths and enhancements. The expansion will not change the Barnsley experience; it will enhance it.”

For more information about Barnsley Resort, visit www.barnsleyresort.com or call 770-773-7480.