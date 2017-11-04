Students and staff at the Bartow County College and Career Academy want veterans to know they’re loved and appreciated.

And to show their admiration, the school is hosting its first Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. in the BCCCA cafeteria at 738 Grassdale Road in Cartersville.

Staff members and students will be cooking pancakes, using a “special BCCCA pancake recipe that our veterans will surely enjoy,” and sausage for all veterans and active military and their families, public safety instructor Don Moody said.

“The event is for everyone who has served in our military,” he said. “We wanted to honor the men and women who chose to raise their right hand and serve in [the] military. We want to show our appreciation to their families also. Families are often forgotten, but they sacrifice very much during the time of deployment and service. We want to honor them all.”

He also said the United States is “honored to have the world’s best military.”

“We are very thankful for our veterans’ service and sacrifice,” he said. “We are proud to stand with them in support of their service to our country.”

Moody is hoping to see some familiar faces at the breakfast.

“We have many students who have graduated from BCCCA and now serve,” he said. “We hope to see some of them. Many are out of the area.”

Students from every pathway at BCCCA “will be participating in some fashion,” Moody said.

“[They’ll be] serving a hot breakfast, entertaining our guests through song and instruments and displaying letters of appreciation and posters of thanks,” he said. “Euharlee Elementary students will be writing letters of appreciation. [Principal] Dr. [Sharon] Collum and her staff are supporting our efforts.”

Moody said organizers have “reached out to some of our veterans” about speaking to the student body and staff, and U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk “may stop by to visit our school after another engagement.”

“We did lock in [Bartow Magistrate Judge] Bart Mitcham for the event,” he said, noting the judge will speak to students at 11 a.m. “Bart served as a Navy pilot and intelligence officer. A great role model.”

The instructor said he and his students “hope to have a large turnout” for the free breakfast.

“We have advertised with our local radio stations [and] have placed fliers throughout the community and at some of our churches,” he said.

Those who plan to attend the breakfast are asked to RSVP to Kristen Woodside at 770-606-5182.