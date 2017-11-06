NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News

From left, Charles Branton, Sherry Glaze, Ed Fischer and Brad Gilbert, all of Cartersville, look over a map showing the two proposed routes of the corridor during a GDOT meeting in August. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Four months after conducting environmental surveys, engineering studies and public meetings, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced preliminary plans and environmental studies for Alternative 2B, a corridor connecting US Highway 411 with Interstate Highway 75 in Bartow County.

When the GDOT hosted an open house in August, more than 500 people jammed the sanctuary of Faith United Methodist Church to see the routes for the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor.

“We want to show the public both alignments on the Rome-Cartersville Development [Corridor],” said Curtis DeWayne Comer, the district engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, which hosted the event. “And, to get input from the people of Floyd and Bartow counties and especially from the people that live alongside either alignment.”

Two routes were shown, both four-lane highways with a grass median, connecting the 411 interchange to I-75.

At that time, most attendees seemed to indicate a preference for Alternative 2B, the more southern route that would create a new interchange at Old Grassdale Road and I-75. They said they liked the southern route because they think it would cut down on truck traffic on Cass-White Road.

So far, only the general corridors are identified for preliminary impact comparisons and engineering factors. During the development of the preliminary plans, GDOT designers will be modifying the Alternative 2B alignment in response to some concerns raised by the public and stakeholders. In particular, residential displacements and industrial site impacts identified in comments submitted from the public have been reduced.

“This project will be an important benefit not only for commuters traveling along the corridor, but for both the local community and the business communities and the people they serve in Floyd and Bartow counties,” said Russell R. McMurry, GDOT commissioner. “By reviewing the constraints in the study area early in the process, we have been able to avoid many resources with the alignment already.”

For more information and updates on the RCDC, follow the project web site at http://www.rometocartersville.com/ and the project page on the GDOT site at http://www.dot.ga.gov/BuildSmart/Projects/Pages/US411Connector.aspx. Also, join online conversations about the project with #RometoCartersville on Facebook and Twitter.