A Cartersville City Council member was issued citations early Sunday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey a traffic control device.

According to a Cartersville Police Department report, Richard Taff Wren, 34, of Cartersville, was followed while driving a silver Volvo sedan from West Ave. to the parking lot of Seventh Day Adventist Church.

While the patrol car was following the Volvo, Wren’s vehicle did not have operable tag lights and ran a stop sign while turning right onto Old Mill Road.

Police conducted a traffic stop and Wren said he had three beers at a friend’s house.

Wren said he would refuse any field sobriety testing, and also refused to sign citations for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Wren also refused to sign a license suspension form and a form acknowledging his refusal to sign.

He did sign a release on your own recognizance form, promising to show up for court.

Wren declined an offer to have a taxi pick him up or to call someone to pick him up from the police station, and he said he would walk home.

Wren represents Cartersville Ward 6.