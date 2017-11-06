Opening Saturday with The Petty Hearts, the 2017-2018 Century Bank Entertainment Series at The Grand Theatre will feature five different concerts through April 21.

“Like many people, I have enjoyed Tom Petty’s music for more than 30 years,” Grand Theatre Administrator Matt Santini said. “I try to bring at least one tribute band each year as part of the series. I booked The Petty Hearts in January of this year after viewing some of their performances online.

“While the time of the show is close to his untimely passing, I believe this is a great time to celebrate the music and the life of Tom Petty, and it will give an opportunity for his fans to gather and share memories and stories about him, his music and how it impacted many people’s lives. The Petty Hearts, as you would expect, have an extensive playlist to choose from, and people should expect a fun and celebratory show.”

Billed as “America’s definitive Tom Petty tribute show,” The Petty Hearts consists of T.J. Cronin, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist; Anthony Pangilinan, lead guitarist and backing vocalist; Dave Glaid, keyboardist; Doug Aronson, drummer and backing vocalist; and Chris Wright, bassist and backing vocalist.

According to www.pettyhearts.com, “Just like the original Tom and the Heartbreakers themselves, this band is also based out of Florida and is comprised of seasoned musicians who perfectly capture the rich guitar sounds and lush harmonies that have made Tom Petty a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Songwriter Hall of Famer, Super Bowl halftime performer and top of the charts music maker for more than 40 years. Petty Hearts fans can’t get over how frontman T.J. Cronin looks and sounds just like Tom Petty in his prime. Their upbeat stage show has crowds energized from the first number, dancing and singing along to hit after timeless hit.”

Following The Petty Hearts, the series will continue with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, Dec. 9; Thompson Square, Feb. 3; Balsam Range, March 3; and Pam Tillis, April 21. All of the shows will start at 7 p.m.

Launched in the early 2000s, the series was fine-tuned following the results of a community survey more than 10 years ago. Conducted by The Grand, the survey sought public input on a variety of items, from preferred types of music to performance dates and times. In addition to pinpointing Saturday as the concert day of choice, the survey revealed area residents enjoy country and bluegrass music and tribute shows.

“With the Century Bank Entertainment Series, we try to bring a variety of shows as opposed to focusing on one genre of entertainment,” Santini said. “We typically have a tribute band, the traditional holiday show with the Atlanta Pops, a bluegrass show, a country artist and then another show that may be music or comedy.

“It is a mix that has been well received, and some of our patrons have made recommendations that have been part of the series. We value the input. The bluegrass band Balsam Range [that] will be at The Grand on March 3 was booked as [the] result of a patron who is a fan of their music. We were fortunate to land two well-known country artists this year. ... Thompson Square will be doing [an] acoustic show on Feb. 3 and Pam Tillis is also doing an acoustic show on April 21.”

Season and individual tickets currently are available for the Entertainment Series. Individual event tickets are $27 for orchestra level seats and $22 for balcony level seats, with season ticket holders receiving a 10 percent discount.

“The quality of entertainment is one of the biggest reasons for the success of this series,” Santini said. “We are able to bring artists who are household names to Cartersville and The Grand Theatre stage. Century Bank and their support of this series plays [a] vital role in us being able to do that. They have been a long-time partner, and their continued commitment to us is greatly appreciated. The ticket price is a great value as well. ... Another draw to the series is The Grand Theatre itself. We have a beautiful theater with great acoustics. Our Grand Theatre staff and volunteers play a large part in making the experience of attending one of our shows a special evening, and our technical staff are lighting and sound professionals who keep the show looking and sounding great.

“Nearly every single person in our community has a personal connection with The Grand, and I love watching people having a great time and making more memories in our theater before, during and after the show.”

Further details and tickets can be obtained by phone, 770-386-7343; online, www.thegrandtheatre.org and the Facebook page, “Century Bank Entertainment Series at The Grand Theatre;” or in person at the ticket office, 7 N. Wall St. in Cartersville, Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 5 p.m.