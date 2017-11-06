Those who are ready to get started on their Christmas shopping have the perfect opportunity this weekend.

Shoppers can get a head start on finding gifts for the special people on their list at the Friends of the Library’s seventh annual Indoor Arts and Crafts Fair, scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cartersville Civic Center at 435 W. Main St. next to the Cartersville Public Library.

This year’s fair will feature 65 vendors filling three rooms and the hallways, as well as a few booths located outside, and will feature such creations as blown glass, wind chimes, pen-and-ink drawings/note cards, terrariums, wine bottle lamps, decorative glass pieces, pet toys, dried-flower jewelry, soaps, seasonings, pottery, woodworking, crocheted and knitted pieces and decorative sewing items.

Barbecue plates from Burly Boy’s BBQ will be the primary food vendor for lunch, and desserts and soft drinks from various vendors, including That Foreign Chick’s Bakery, will be available in the back lobby and hallway.

“We have this annual event to promote our local artisans and to raise money for the Bartow County Library System,” Chairwoman Karen Barnhart said, noting it’s one of the Friends’ Top 2 fundraisers for the library. “It is a fun way to spend a couple of hours, get some great holiday gifts and have lunch. We have several folks who say they never miss a year, and many use it as a ‘girls’ day out.’”

Barnhart, the former president of the organization, said the fair sees “several new and different items as well as old favorites” each year.

“One of the most unique items this year that will excite kids especially is handcrafted specialty slimes,” she said. “Other different items available at the fair are hand-felted wool, Mason jar lamps, Native American-inspired crafts, natural stone jewelry, rock trees and metal signs, to name a few. With these newer items and all the great handcrafted items that are traditionally available, we like to say, ‘If you can think of a craft, it is probably available at our fair.’”

The chairwoman said she is “still getting calls” about outdoor spaces, but she would “like to limit the number outside to no more than six.”

“Right now, we have a few outdoor spaces available and four people on a wait list for indoor spaces,” she said. “As a traditionally indoor venue, we wrestle with the idea of utilizing outdoor spaces since they are so weather-dependent. We want to provide an optimal environment for our vendors and shoppers.”

Organizers have added a couple of new features to this year’s fair, though they would like to offer more new things every year.

“With our vendor space so tight, it is hard to implement some of the new ideas we would like to offer so we are always looking to improve on ideas that take little or no space so we don’t have to turn away vendors,” Barnhart said. “To that end, we will have some raffle baskets filled with craft items — need not be present to win — and we will have some used books for sale as a preview to the Friends of the Library December book sale, which is on Dec. 2 at the Cartersville library.”

Attendance at the fair, which offers free admission and parking, has continued to grow over the years, according to Barnhart.

“Growth in attendance has been steadily increasing about 20 percent each year since our craft fair inception seven years ago,” she said. “We believe this is primarily due to the reputation our fair has gained for high-quality crafts at reasonable prices. With the advent of social media, vendors and shoppers alike have been sharing good things about our fair. This, combined with the longevity of the event, helps to anchor our shopping base and promote growth for the future.”

Last year’s event raised about $3,000, “which was the largest amount to date,” Barnhart said.

“Our goal this year is to raise at least $3,000,” she said.

Funds are used to purchase books, programming and media for the libraries in Cartersville, Adairsville and Euharlee.

“The Friends support family literacy in Bartow County, and funds raised by the Friends are used to further literacy in the county,” Barnhart said.

She encouraged residents to “join us for a fun day of shopping, and consider becoming a member of Friends of the Library.”

Membership information is available online at bartowlibrary.org or at any of the three library branches.