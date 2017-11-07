A tractor-trailer collided with a parked vehicle along Highway 411 in Cartersville Tuesday morning, leaving the driver of the tractor-trailer dead, another injured and a house by the roadway completely destroyed by the ensuing fire.

The tractor trailer collided with a parked Ford sedan facing northbound at around 6:40 a.m., and Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran said the parked car “may have had mechanical issues.”

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed the man driving the Ford passenger car was inspecting the front of his vehicle when the tractor-trailer hit the back of his car.

The tractor trailer then continued off the roadway and hit a road sign and a power pole, before coming to a stop in the front yard of 2126 Highway 411, according to the GSP.

The tractor-trailer caught fire and was leaking diesel fuel in the yard. The driver of the tractor-trailer was found dead inside the vehicle once EMS arrived, and the tractor-trailer was “completely destroyed,” according to Bartow County Fire Department Battalion Chief Sandy Turner.

The fire spread from the tractor-trailer to one house and a car in the driveway. The residents from the home were able to leave without harm. The house was a total loss.

Turner added another house also received heat damage to the siding but did not catch on fire, although the residents evacuated and were unharmed as well.

The fire to the house and the tractor-trailer took about an hour to extinguish, according to Turner, who added the situation was a challenge due to the downed power lines.

Bartow County EMS found the driver of the Ford lying next to the vehicle along the road. He was transported to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center with “severe trauma,” according to Cothran.

The tractor-trailer driver’s body was going in for an autopsy Tuesday morning, but Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton said the body was unidentifiable at first because of severe burns.

Highway 411 remained blocked for several hours after the wreck before one lane was eventually opened.

The GSP is still investigating the incident.