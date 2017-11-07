RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Unless they lived in a municipality, Bartow voters stayed home in droves Tuesday for a simple reason — there were no races to vote in.

Adairsville voters re-elected Post 3 incumbent Lee Castro to another term as city councilman over Lynn Whitlock, 114-76, and incumbent Alton “Buddy” Bagley ran unopposed for the Post 4 seat.

In Euharlee, former mayor Steve Worthington defeated former council member Ronald Nesbitt for the mayor’s post, 175-150, while council incumbent Joe Turner and Tracey Queen ran unopposed for two open seats. Euharlee voters also approved four homestead exemptions.

White voters selected Kim Billue, 94-27, over former White police chief David King for mayor. They also elected Dennis

Huskins and Tina Wilhite to the City Council.

Kingston voters selected Louise Harris, 69-31, over Vivian Shaw to replace Mike Abernathy on the City Council Post 4 seat, while Elbert “Chuck” Wise Jr. ran unopposed for mayor and Louise Howell ran unopposed for the Post 1 seat.