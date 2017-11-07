RANDY PARKER/DTN

Ward 3 Councilman-elect Cary Roth shares a victory smile with his wife, Amanda, at their home Tuesday night. Roth defeated Joey Pogue by 22 votes to fill the seat vacated by the retiring Louis Tonsmeire Sr. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Cary Roth narrowly won the Cartersville City Council Ward 3 seat, edging Joey Pogue by a mere 22 votes.

The race was tight throughout the evening with Roth leading Pogue 96-95 in advanced voting and 264-243 in precinct balloting.

“What a great opportunity to be part of a winning campaign,” Roth said. “We made a plan and executed it. I think that made the difference.”

Roth, an aircraft mechanic at Phoenix Air, attributed his win to the plan created by campaign chair Trey Jordan, the support of his wife and family and the devotion of his supporters.

“The close race is reflective of Cartersville,” he said. “It speaks well of us as a city.”

Roth was quick to congratulate Pogue, whom he said ran a close, clean race.

In all, of the 700 total votes cast in the Cartersville precincts, Roth beat Pogue 361-339, or 51 percent to 48 percent.

Roth will move into the seat vacated by Louis Tonsmeire, who decided not to seek another term after nearly 20 years.

A number of Cartersville races were either uncontested or lopsided.

Incumbent mayor Matt Santini was re-elected to another term, defeating challenger Barbara Jackson, 1062-98. Incumbent City Council member Kari Hodge and Gary L. Fox were unopposed for the Ward 1 and Ward 5 posts respectively.