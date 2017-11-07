An alleged drunk driver was arrested for reckless driving, laying drag and several alcohol- and driving-related charges after driving 90 miles per hour on Etowah Drive in Cartersville.

According to a Cartersville Police Department report, Steve Cody Shaw, 26, of Dawsonville, was seen driving Sunday at around 4:30 a.m. by the intersection of Old Mill Road and Etowah Drive.

A CPD officer was parked at Cartersville Primary school, and the officer saw a red Ford Super Duty truck spin its tires as the car accelerated after a red light at the intersection.

According to the report, the car’s tire hit the curb as it turned left on to Etowah Drive, crossed over the center line and then accelerated to around 90 miles per hour.

The speed limit on the road is 35 miles per hour.

According to the report, there was heavy fog, and the car nearly wrecked when three deer crossed the road. The car then turned into a residence where the traffic stop was conducted.

The officer observed signs of intoxication, and Shaw had an expired license.

Shaw then became argumentative, according to the report, and continued to argue until after he was taken to the jail and refused to take the “state breath test.”

There was a passenger in the car, and upon further inspection, open beer cans and an opened bottle of whiskey were found.

Shaw was charged with DUI, laying drag, reckless driving, driving with an expired license, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.