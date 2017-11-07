A White farm was burglarized sometime between Nov. 1-4, and among the property stolen were two hens, a rooster and a duckling.

It was not known what time the incident occurred, but police were called around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report.

The owner of the small farm, roughly 5 1/2 acres, told police the burglar took copper wiring from the ceiling of his chicken houses, and the responding officer noticed a large roll of copper wiring on the ground inside one of the houses.

Four farm fowl were reported missing, including a duckling, two laying hens and a red and black rooster.

The owner also pointed out the battery of a generator was stolen, as was a pressure washer.

No arrests had been made as of the time of the report.