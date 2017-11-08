Buy photo

A man died in a Cartersville residential fire Wednesday morning at 2 Oakland St.

The Cartersville Fire Department received the call at 6:46 a.m. and arrived on scene to find 25 percent of the structure engulfed in flames, according to CFD Chief Scott Carter.

It took CFD approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and the crews, along with the state fire marshal and Cartersville police, were investigating the fire all afternoon, according to Carter.

The investigation is not complete, but investigators “are leaning to an accidental cause,” Carter said.

The man was found dead inside the residence, and Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton said his office was “99.9 percent sure” on an identification, but the body was severely burned and would take dental records to fully verify. An autopsy was expected Wednesday night and an identification could come Thursday or Friday.

There was no one else in the home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter was injured and was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion but was not transported to a hospital, according to Carter.

There was “significant damage” to the home, Carter said, and in addition to the portion of the house that was on fire, there was smoke damage throughout the rest of it.

It is the second fire victim in Cartersville in as many days. Tuesday morning, a wreck on Highway 411 resulted in a tractor-trailer driver’s death.