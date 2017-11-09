Currently residing in Turkey, Sydney Ribot is excited to return to Georgia for the screening of her film, “Gazi,” at the 14th annual Rome International Film Festival. This is the second consecutive year the Rome event has featured the 28-year-old director’s work.

“Honestly, I was most excited to come back and see the gang from last year’s RIFF,” said Ribot, the valedictorian for Cartersville High School’s Class of 2007. “They put on such a lovely festival last year. I’ve always thought Southern hospitality and manners travel well, but my experience there with another short film really made me proud, both as someone from northwest Georgia and as an internationally-minded filmmaker.

“... I’m happy people can see this sliver of a movie outside of its original context, because it speaks to a universal human feeling that all of us, if we are lucky enough to live so long, will experience. Hopefully, if we can understand something about what it is like to be in the position of Mr. Zafer before we arrive there, we might be more emotionally magnanimous.”

To be presented Friday, “Gazi” is among six international narrative shorts that will be shown in the Cultural Geography block from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. in the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Drawing to a close Sunday, the four-day festival will highlight numerous films and feature special guest Golden Globe winner Burt Reynolds for the screening of “Smokey and the Bandit” Saturday and “Dog Years” Sunday.

According to http://riffga.com, “Founded in 2003, the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is northwest Georgia’s signature film festival event. Named as one of MovieMaker Magazine’s ‘Top 20 festivals worth the submission fee,’ RIFF is proud to have shared independent films from dozens of countries across the globe with thousands of film fans and filmmakers from near and far over the last 13 years. Rome’s historic DeSoto Theatre serves as the central venue for the festival. Built in 1927, the DeSoto was the first cinema in the Southeastern United States to screen sound films.

“Previous guests include Mary Badham (‘To Kill a Mockingbird’), Valentin de Vargas (‘Hatari,’ ‘A Touch of Evil’), John Hancock (‘Bang the Drum Slowly,’ ‘Prancer’), Hillard Elkins (‘Alice’s Restaurant,’ ‘Richard Pryor: Live on Sunset Strip’) and many more.”

Directed by Ribot, “Gazi” spans nearly four and a half minutes in length.

“‘Gazi’ is a heavy word, and I was attracted to its bittersweet duality,” Ribot said. “... It comes from the Arabic, ‘ghazi,’ which means, “Islamic warrior,” but because Turkey is a secular country with a majority culturally Muslim population, ‘gazi’ has come to refer not to a conqueror but a veteran, injured soldier or anyone who has sacrificed something on behalf of the nation.

“I was attracted to the word’s duality, because it is a formal title that confers honor upon someone, but it also means that the one upon whom such laurels are bestowed has lost something significant. ... The script’s logline is, ‘An aging patriarch makes a desperate play at relevance during a family dinner.’ In writing the script, I thought about my grandfather. He’s a brilliant guy with a great sense of humor, and yet aging has taken a toll on him. He has a lot of health issues, but his mind is sharp.”

She continued, “... We filmed this movie in one day with about two weeks of preproduction, including my writing the script and translating it into Turkish. The most difficult thing in making this film was actually not so much the time pressure, but convincing an older actor that I, as a young, female director with a short CV [curriculum vitae], would portray him with grace. I tried my best to convince him on the phone, but I am glad he took the leap. For about seven other 70 [and older] actors, either they or their agents were simply too skeptical.”

With her film now complete, Ribot is excited for people around her hometown to view “Gazi.”

“Watching a film is always emotional for a director because one has all these hopes for a project, but wading through the battlefield of production, some of those hopes are sacrificed to time, money or general entropy,” Ribot said. “It is hard to disassociate oneself from that initial vision. Considering the film was written and produced in the span of two weeks, I won’t complain too much, but the final product had more pathos than I originally intended — or rather, I intended the pathos of the main character to be mitigated by humor from the rest of the family.

“... I am really excited for people in my home region to see it, because it should show that really, some things are universal. We should be less afraid of difference. We are all going through the same things.”

For Ribot, the “collaborative” nature of filmmaking is one of the most enjoyable aspects of her craft.

“What I love most about making films is the process of people coming together to create something more beautiful or transcendent or funny than one could make alone,” she said. “I love walking onto a set with a strong vision and having really inspired gaffers or actors make suggestions that make things even better — or unexpected. I have painted and written fiction all my life, but those are solitary pursuits. It’s film’s collaborative aspect that gets me up in the morning.

“For example, [on] ‘Gazi,’ I told Cezmi Baskın, the lead actor, that Zafer Bey — Mr. Zafer — used to be the life of the party and his jokes come off brittle now, and he just ran with that and wiped ketchup on his mouth like lipstick when he was supposed to be mocking his grandniece about her attire to get a rise out of the table. He did it so seriously — he’s a prankster — that we were having trouble holding our laughter till the end of the take.”

After high school, Ribot graduated from Dartmouth College in 2011, majoring in English literature, and Asian and Middle Eastern studies. Her interest in filmmaking was sparked later during her position at Harvard Business School.

“I never actually studied film,” Ribot said. “I just had a research associate job at Harvard Business School that gave me library access, which I used to check out everything [about] screenwriting, video editing, and film history and business. Then, I asked people a lot of questions and tried to get myself some set experience. The only way to learn this is by doing it. I was lucky enough to receive a scholarship from my alma mater in 2013 to go start making movies in Istanbul, and that’s where I really got started. I used the money to buy basic equipment to begin experimenting, and as my work got progressively less heinous, I was able to convince more experienced artists to collaborate with me.

“... I just came to China to produce my current project, and I have been working with people in China for the past seven years either in my capacity as research associate at Harvard Business School or as a consultant at InGenius Prep, which has headquarters in Shanghai. My current project is a short film about love, trust and surveillance. It is in English and Chinese. I can’t say too much more now, but I am very happy about the acting in it, and it should be completed by December’s end. In the future, I would like to direct feature films as well as write and produce episodic narrative.”

For more information about Ribot and her work, visit www.sydneyribot.com. Tickets for the Rome International Film Festival can be purchased online at http://riffga.com.