RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS FILE

Glen Thompson, commander of American Legion Carl Boyd Post 42, stands on the post's grounds in Cartersville. The Legion will be one of several organizations offering Veterans Day programs that will be open to the community. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

For U.S. Navy veteran Glen Thompson, Veterans Day is a time of reflection. As the American Legion Carl Boyd Post 42 commander, the Cartersville resident is looking forward to paying tribute to current and former military personnel with the Legionnaires’ Veterans Day observance Saturday.

“I loved the Navy,” Thompson said. “I just loved the camaraderie. I loved the job. I loved what ... our Navy stood for, our ability to defend the freedom of the seas and to have sovereign U.S. territory anywhere our aircraft career was deployed.

“We [at the Legion] take great pride in honoring our veterans on Veterans Day. ... As the commander, standing behind the podium [and looking] at the crowd, [I] feel proud that people take the time out of their day to come and pay observance. At the same time, as the ceremony comes to a close and the color guard plays taps, ... [my] mind thinks back over the sacrifices that have been made. So, it’s a full range of emotions.”

Enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1978 at the age of 17, Thompson served his country for 31 years.

“I grew up in a small community,” Thompson said. “It was pretty much farming or factory work, and I wanted to work on airplanes. The military was the route that I chose to be able to do that. During my younger years, I worked 20 years as an aviation ordnanceman doing aircraft munitions. Then, the last 11 years, I worked command and staff duties overseeing aviation units in Naval air stations.

“I was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Dallas, Texas; [and] New Orleans, Louisiana. I served with U.S. [Naval Forces] Central Command joint duty in Tampa and that involved tours of duty in Kuwait [and] Saudi Arabia [during] the Gulf War. ... I was the Navy element command master chief for U.S. central command. I had multiple duties. My primary duty was I was responsible for all sailors who fell under the commanding general of the U.S. central command. I was also responsible for the security details anytime the president, vice president or secretary of state traveled to Southwest Asia.”

As in past years, the American Legion Carl Boyd Post 42 will host a program on Veterans Day — the 11th hour of the 11th month’s 11th day.

Open to the public at the post’s flagpole, 1 Roosevelt St. in Cartersville, the offering will feature a guest speaker; Etowah Valley Young Marines; the Cass High School’s JROTC, band and color guard; a 21-gun salute; and taps. For more information about the American Legion ceremony, visit the post’s Facebook page.

The American Legion will be one of several Bartow organizations presenting programs in honor of Veterans Day. Other events will include:

• Kingston Woman’s History Club — At noon, the Veterans Day Observance will be conducted Friday at Kingston City Park and feature a presentation by retired U.S. Army chaplain Douglas R. Stephenson and music by the Kingston Elementary School chorus. A reception will be presented afterward in the Martha Mulinix Annex of the Kingston Museum on East Main Street. In the case of rain, the location will be moved to Kingston United Methodist Church. Call Ann Jones, chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee for the Kingston Woman’s History Club, at 770-336-7053 for additional details.

• Veterans Day Parade — Parade participants, which will include veterans and other members of the community, will start lining up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center. Presented by the Vietnam Veterans of Bartow County, the parade will depart at 9:30 a.m., turning right on Church Street, left on Tennessee Street, right on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and conclude at the American Legion. For more information, contact Norman McCallister, commander of the Vietnam Veterans of Bartow County, at 404-291-3247.

Veterans Day offerings will conclude Saturday evening with the Bartow County Masonic Convention’s 17th annual Veterans Appreciation Day Celebration.

“It first started by us honoring our Vietnam vets back in 2000,” said Carey Evans, founder of the event and chairman of the local convention’s Veterans Appreciation Committee. “We had such great response from that, that we decided to do it each year for every year after for all of our veterans. We’ll be doing our 17th annual celebration this year. The first year, we had about 250 people there. That was in 2001. Of course, that was the year of 9/11 [and] a lot of people were stuck to their TV during that [time], but we still had 250 people.

“Then, that [number] started increasing from there. In 2007 and [2008], we had 600 people at those two celebrations, and ... it has kind of fallen down now [to] 400 to 500 people each year. We had 500 last year and hope to have a great crowd this year.”

To be held at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 State Route 20 in Cartersville, the program will be offered free of charge to veterans and their spouses, as well as widows and widowers of service members. A 5:30 p.m. dinner will be followed by an entertainment program at 6:30 p.m. that will include Larry Nichols, grand master of the Grand Lodge of Georgia F&AM, as guest speaker; Jan Giddens, junior grand warden, as master of ceremonies; and gospel music provided by Phillips Wells’ Just One.

“This is just a good way to honor the veterans for their service,” Evans said. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to them. [All of our programs] are memorable — just seeing all the people come out there and enjoy themselves. I get to meet new people every year.

“... They look forward to it every year. I get phone calls all during the year, starting in the summer, and questions about when it’s going to be and where it is going to be. It’s always the second Saturday in November, and we hope to continue this just as long as we possibly can. ... [Our program] actually falls on Veterans Day this year, so we’re hoping we have a good turnout.”

Call Evans at 678-276-6560 for further details.