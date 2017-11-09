The annual Community Can-A-Thon will be taking place on the public square in downtown Cartersville and at Weinman Stadium Friday.

The event, which has been running for seven years, collects monetary donations, canned food and other non-perishable food items and distributes them to four local food pantries.

“Filling up a food pantry, when you think about it, if you draw enough people together, it should be pretty simple to do, but extremely impactful,” Cartersville mayor Matt Santini said. “I think it’s really important that we’re supporting local food banks that reach all corners of Bartow County and all ethnicities. We’re just trying to do some good.”

Fritz Dent helped start the event at Phoenix Air, but after two years, it has moved downtown. Since the beginning, several leaders of the community have joined together to keep the event flourishing.

Jessica Fleetwood, Nicole Hughes, Cindy Dent, Parnick Jennings, James Hall and Santini are all involved.

“It’s just so we can make a difference, trying to help people not be hungry,” Hughes said. “It’s my passion, because I hate to see anybody go hungry when there’s a group of us who can put on an event like this and make sure that people get food.”

A new wrinkle to the event this year is a partnership with Ingles. Ingles has put bags of non-perishable food items near the entrances of its two Cartersville stores. Shoppers can grab a bag, pay for it at checkout, and leave it with the cashiers, where Dent will pick it up and add it to the other donations being made Friday.

“That’s worked out really well,” Dent said. “The first couple of years, you could see a lot of canned good, and now its more money given. ... So I think, this year, we’re going to show more visible food donations than we have in past years.”

Donations will be accepted at the intersection of Erwin St. and Church St. from 7-10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations also can be made from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Public Square downtown or from 4-6 p.m. at Weinman Stadium before the Cartersville football state playoff game.