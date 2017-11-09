The 2017 College and Career Ready Performance Index scores show a split in Bartow County’s two school systems.

Released Nov. 2 by the Georgia Department of Education, the CCRPI report showed Bartow County’s scores came in below the state scores, while Cartersville landed above the state level, even though its scores at the elementary and middle school levels dropped this year.

The CCRPI is Georgia’s statewide accountability system, started in 2012 to replace No Child Left Behind’s Adequate Yearly Progress measurement, after the U.S. Department of Education granted the state’s waiver from NCLB. It measures schools and school districts on a 100-point scale based on multiple indicators of performance.

Using data from the 2016-17 school year, the state scores were 72.9 for elementary schools, 73 for middle schools, 77 for high schools and 75 overall, all higher than last year’s scores.

Cartersville’s scores for 2017 were 79.8 for elementary school, down from 84 last year; 74.5 for middle school, a decrease from 79.3 in 2016; and 82.9 for high school, up from 76.7 last year. The district score of 79.6 dropped from 80.9 last year.

For Bartow, the elementary school score was 71.4, a decrease from 2016’s score of 72.6. The middle school score of 68.1 was lower than last year’s 71.9, and the high school dropped one point, from 72.8 last year to 71.8 this year. The district score was 71.6, down from 73.2 last year.

Audra Saunders, director of curriculum and accountability for Cartersville schools, said school officials are “pleased” that the district’s CCRPI scores are higher once again than the state “and are especially pleased with the gains made by the high school.”

“We are very proud of the results of the combined efforts of our students, staff and community while still recognizing the need for continuous improvement,” she said. “We will continue to work as a team with the common goal of improving student achievement, student growth and closing achievement gaps. We have analyzed all of our CCRPI data to identify specific areas in need of improvement to address at individual schools. We recognize the value of CCRPI scores as one piece of data used when revising our individual school-improvement plans each year.”

Dr. Kimberly Fraker, chief academic officer for Bartow County, said school officials are “carefully reviewing system and school-level CCRPI data to analyze positive and negative trends.”

“We are excited to see that the schools with positive movement in their CCRPI scores can relate the increase to specific system and school initiatives focused on classroom strategies,” she said. “I am proud that our administrators and teachers are in tune with the needs of our students and work diligently to meet the needs of children as individual learners.”

She also added it’s “important to note” that this year’s scores can’t be directly compared to last year’s scores because the way they’re calculated has changed.

“This year’s score excludes student growth in the areas of social studies and science and places a greater emphasis on ELA [English language arts] and math scores in the area of achievement,” she said.

Officials at both systems are concerned about the lower scores and pledge to keep working to find ways to improve student achievement.

“Of course, we are concerned when scores drop, however slight,” Saunders said. “Both schools [elementary and middle] immediately addressed specific areas of concern when revising their individual school-improvement plans for 2017-2018.”

The two schools have “several initiatives in place” that specifically target reading and math, such as Reading Inventory, which supports instruction based on student Lexile levels, a “key component of CCRPI,” and Math Inventory and Number Talks, which “support student achievement in number sense and other standards” that are critical to success in math, Saunders said.

“We are confident we will see favorable outcomes each year as a result of our planning and the commitment of our exemplary teachers at all of our schools,” she said.

Though he’s principal of the middle school, Ken MacKenzie was happy to see the high school score increase this year.

“In a small system, the work at each school has a terrific influence on how our students do at the next level,” he said. “I am very proud of the strong gains registered at Cartersville High School and want to believe our work at CMS influenced those positive gains.”

Because Bartow’s system score at each grade level “lags below the statewide scores,” officials will continue improving “the quality of classroom instruction and student engagement to meet and surpass the state level of achievement in the future,” Fraker said.

“We are doing all of the right things to increase student achievement; however, those efforts are not immediately reflected in this data,” she said. “Our recent system strategic plan includes goals and action steps to specifically address student achievement, including increased professional-learning opportunities for our teachers and incorporating rigorous academic activities that promote problem-solving in all classrooms.”

Fraker said district officials’ desire as a school system is to “exceed others in all areas.”

“As seen in our scores, we are still working toward that goal,” she said. “I am pleased with our daily progress, dedicated to implementing our system plan with fidelity and excited to see how our current initiatives will increase overall achievement in the future.”

Also released with the CCRPI report were the 2017 School Climate Star Ratings, an informational tool for schools and parents that measures the quality and character of school life — the “culture” of a school, according to the DOE report.

The climate of each school was rated on a scale of one star (unsatisfactory) to five stars (excellent) based on the following indicators: a survey, student discipline, safe and substance-free learning environment and attendance.

Bartow County’s schools saw a marked improvement in their Climate Star Ratings this year.

In 2016, none of the district’s 19 schools received five stars. Two received three stars, and 17 earned four stars.

This year, the district has six five-star schools, only one three-star school and 12 four-star schools.

“We are very excited to see a rise in our school Climate Star Ratings,” Fraker said.

Last year, all four Cartersville schools received four stars; this year, three earned four stars and one received three stars.

Statewide, 19.2 percent of schools earned a five-star rating in 2017; 41 percent earned four stars; 26.2 percent earned three stars; 8.7 percent earned two stars; and 3 percent earned one star.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods said this year’s CCRPI results “point to the continued improvement taking place” in Georgia’s public schools.

“I have seen firsthand the efforts Georgia’s educators — particularly Georgia’s classroom teachers — have made to increase the opportunities our students receive, and I could not be more pleased to see increases across so many indicators of academic achievement, from CCRPI to the ACT to the Georgia Milestones assessments,” he said in a press release. “With that said, I still believe the CCRPI does not fully capture the great work happening in our public schools. I’m confident that our proposed refinements to the measurement — as submitted in Georgia’s ESSA state plan — will paint a more accurate picture of overall school quality.”

As part of the state plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act submitted to the U.S. Department of Education in September, Woods proposed changes to the CCRPI calculation that, if approved, will apply to the 2018 CCRPI, the release said.

The GaDOE also is working on a redesign of the CCRPI reporting system to make the scores easier for parents and other stakeholders to view and understand.