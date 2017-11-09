Adairsville High School’s JROTC Raider teams have had their best year ever.

The male and female Tiger teams came in No. 1 in the state and No. 2 in the nation at competitions the past two weekends.

“This is our highest collective achievement across both genders,” senior Army instructor Maj. David Sexauer said, noting this is the first time both teams have been named national runners-up in the same year. “In previous years, we have had playmakers — outstanding, talented and dedicated athletes that have propelled their teams — but this year’s team was comprised of the best 24 overall Raiders assembled in a single season.”

The female team, commanded by junior Sandi Nally, and the male team, led by senior T.J. Bosdell, both won state titles at the Georgia State Raider Championships at Spalding County High School in Griffin Oct. 28 by dominating their classification and sweeping all five events.

The Tigers competed against 67 teams from 42 public and private schools across Georgia and ended up with the top performance times in males and females, regardless of school size.

“We felt really good going in based on our performance during the regular season, and we were peaking at the right time,” Army instructor 1st Sgt. Jerry Queen said. “There has never been a question about the effort these kids give on competition days. It’s just a question about execution and avoiding penalties. On this day, effort and execution were phenomenal.”

“Our cadets were rewarded for their hard work, beginning with summer workouts, continuous improvement and knowing their role on the team,” Sexauer said. “Every cadet contributed, working smart under physical and mental stress. They pushed each other and had high goals from the beginning.”

Last Saturday, the Adairsville teams joined 88 other teams from 52 schools in 16 states at the National Raider Championships at the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena and were the overall national runners-up to two private military academies, making AHS the best public school in the country and top small school in their division.

“Both teams were outstanding,” Sexauer said. “Our male team was unshakable, continuing to focus, regroup and excel. They used every minute to review their plans and conserve energy between the five rigorous events. Our Lady Tiger Raiders were at their best in each event, working as a team to help each other, and played through injuries. Our young, new cadets relied on the experience and poise of our veteran Raiders. Our girls relied on the experience of winning two national championships and one runner-up over the last three years.”

Queen said it was “really rewarding to see the hard work that the kids have put in pay off.”

“Most of these kids trained two to three days a week during the summer and five to six days a week since August,” he said, noting their summer motto was “The separation is in the preparation.” “I think the best thing about being the best public school and the best small school is that other schools can see that if Adairsville, perhaps the smallest school in the entire competition, can win, so can they. Other instructors tell me all the time that they use Adairsville as bulletin-board material to motivate their kids, and that alone is great compliment.”

Being the best small school is a “true point of pride” for the Tigers, Sexauer said.

“There are a small number of elite programs throughout the country that have mutual respect for each other,” he said. “Adairsville’s name is mentioned in JROTC classrooms and practice fields from New York to Florida.”

The state competition moved to a three-tier system this year, with large schools and military academies with three or more instructors being tier 1, small schools with two instructors and less than 130 to 140 cadets being tier 3 and tier 2 schools being “in the middle of the two,” according to Queen.

“It is similar to the way GHSA [Georgia High School Association] has the small schools in the state single A and the large schools in the state being 6A,” he said. “Our male tier had 11 teams, with a combined 28 teams in all tiers, and the female tier had four teams, with a combined 15 overall. There were 24 mixed teams.”

Queen said his Raiders had their eye on more than coming in first place in tier 3.

“Even though Georgia went to a tier system, our teams were not interested in just winning their tier,” he said. “Their goal was to be the best in every tier and leave no doubt who the best team was, and they both did that.”

Both teams participated in five events: 5K Team Run, Rope Bridge, Tire Flip, Cross Country Rescue and Raider Fitness Challenge.

The female Raiders won their tier in all five events, and overall, they came in first in Rope Bridge, Tire Flip and Fitness Challenge, second in Cross Country Rescue and fourth in Team Run.

The male team won first place in its tier in all events except Rope Bridge, where it got second place. Overall, it took first in Team Run, second in Cross Country Rescue and Fitness Challenge, third in Tire Flip and sixth in Rope Bridge.

Both commanders were thrilled with their teams’ results at state.

“I believe that the male Raiders excelled at state,” Bosdell said. “Not only did we win our tier, but even in comparison to larger schools, including private military academies, the males performed above all others. Everyone brought their best days of performance to state, and each member of the team made me proud of their exertion and their effort.”

“Despite the small injuries we had throughout the day, we overcame and focused on the task at hand and took care of business,” Nally said. “I’m proud of the team, and I can’t wait to compete with them next year.”

Queen said “the effort and the sacrifice” made by some of the team members were “what really stood out to me.”

“After the tough events, some of the kids were in pain and were hurting, and I wasn’t sure they would be able to compete in the next event,” he said. “I was just glad there was 60 to 90 minutes between the events. But even though they were hurting, they still went out, fought through the pain and performed well.”

At nationals, the male Raiders battled 31 of the best teams in the country and came in second to Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville while the female team competed against 15 top teams and had a second-place finish behind Sarasota Military Academy.

The Tigers competed in Physical Team Test, 5K Run, Gauntlet, Cross Country Rescue and Rope Bridge. The male team came in first in Gauntlet, second in the run, CCR and Rope Bridge and fourth in the team test while the females took third in the team test, gauntlet and CCR, fourth in the run and fifth in Rope Bridge.

“The night before the competition, I told them after every event, if they could walk away knowing they gave everything they had, they shouldn’t be upset about the outcome,” Queen said. “I am extremely happy with the performance of both teams, both during competition and the character they showed after the competition.”

Bosdell said nationals was a “day that I will never forget.”

“There were Raiders all around me from all around our country, giving it their all in every event they competed in,” he said. “However, I believe that my team was an exception. Everyone gave it their all for everything that we did; the team chemistry was excellent; and we all put our heads together to achieve a common goal. Although we got runner-up, it’s the best performance the males at our school have ever had, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”

Nally said the national contest was “one of our best performances of the year.”

“The team worked together, communicated with each other and performed well in all five events,” she said. “We knew this meet was going to be difficult, but we all gave 100 percent, and I am very pleased with our performance.”

The male team, which has seven seniors, is the more experienced team of the two, as all 12 Raiders have participated in previous years, Queen said.

“The dedication and the commitment that these boys showed over the past year made me want to work harder to find ways to make them better,” he said. “This is a group of high-character kids that are focused and very smart, with four of them potentially going into military service academies.”

But the female Raiders were the surprise of the season.

“The female team exceeded all expectations this year,” Queen said. “They started off slow, with a lot of new Raiders and some late additions, but as the year went on, a lot of our weaknesses got better, and the team started to learn how to compete. At nationals, they really did well and nearly won a national championship.”

Besides Bosdell, other male team members are Thomas Anglin, Zach Ashley, Angel Banda, Jason Bromby, James Brunson, Jason Burdette, Bird Leker, Steven Lynch, Chandler Nally, Daniel Sullivan and J.T. Tatum.

Nally’s teammates this year were Destiny Adams, Sarah Archer, Olivia Campbell, Emily Carter, Emily Emmons, Andrea Fritz, Autumn Hamby, Bethany Kubala, Ashleigh Stancil, Makayla Thacker, Blu Walker, Kaylrie Wells and Mallory Woodall.