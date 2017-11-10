Cartersville Police responded to a shots fired call at around 6 p.m. Thursday night on Fite St. in Cartersville.

Multiple witnesses in the area said they heard around six gun shots.

CPD Public Information Officer Mike Bettikofer said, once CPD arrived on scene, there were no victims and there was no evidence of shots fired.

Fite St. was blocked off for about an hour with a heavy police presence.

Bettikofer said there have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.