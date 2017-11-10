The man found dead in a house fire Wednesday morning on Oakland St. in Cartersville has been identified as Charles Crowe, 64, of Cartersville.

The Cartersville Fire Department received the call at 6:46 a.m. and arrived on scene at 2 Oakland St. to find 25 percent of the house engulfed in flames, according to CFD Chief Scott Carter.

Carter said on Wednesday that the investigation was not complete, but it was believed to be an “accidental cause.”

Crowe was born in Cartersville and graduated from Cartersville High School. He received a business administration degree from Kennesaw State University. He retired from Murata Electronics North America Inc. after 20 years traveling the world as the company’s materials management supervisor.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son and five granddaughters.