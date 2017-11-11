Menu

Nix becomes WHS’s second consecutive Bartow Teacher of Year Featured

Math teacher Leslie Nix made it two in a row for Woodland High School as she was named the Bartow County School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2017-18.

Nix, 43, was selected over two other finalists, Debra Prendergast from Pine Log Elementary and Heather Carter from Woodland Middle, to represent Bartow County in next year’s Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.

The three finalists, along with the 17 other Teachers of the Year from Bartow County schools, were honored Thursday night at a banquet at the Bartow County College and Career Academy in Cartersville.

“I’m completely surprised,” Nix, a 23-year veteran educator, said while accepting her award. “To all the teachers and educators in the room, I do want to say ‘thank you’ because ... I know while our job can be super-rewarding, it can also be very difficult and challenging so thank you for what you do.”

Nix took over the title of Bartow County Teacher of the Year from her colleague, Melinda Wilder, who won for Woodland last year.

For more coverage on the new Teacher of the Year and the banquet, see Tuesday’s Daily Tribune News.

