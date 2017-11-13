Two men were found unconscious and three were transported to a hospital after an early-Monday rollover wreck.

According to Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran, BCEMS responded to the accident at 3:50 a.m. on Pine Grove Road near Chimney Lane in Cartersville.

There, they found an overturned passenger car. According to Cothran, the car left the road, hit a culvert and flipped onto its top.

All three of the car’s occupants, all male, were trapped in the car, and two were unconscious with head injuries, fractured femurs and possible bleeding in the abdomen.

The other man was alert, but both legs and arms were fractured.

All three were transported to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.