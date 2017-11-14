The Cartersville Police Department is on the lookout for a Chick-fil-A van that was stolen on Nov. 5, and the company is offering an enticing award to anyone who helps find it.

According to its Facebook page, the Cartersville Chick-fil-A on Cherokee Place is offering food for a year to anyone who can identify the suspect caught on surveillance that day.

The suspect is a white male in his late teens or early 20s with long brown hair. He was dressed in a long-sleeved camo-colored shirt with blue jeans on the surveillance footage, where he was seen walking behind the closed business on Sunday, Nov. 5, at around 10 p.m. He then walked to where the van was parked before it was seen heading toward E. Church St.

According to the CPD report on the incident, Chick-fil-A reported the white Ford Transit Connect van stolen on Nov. 8, three days after it was reportedly taken.

Police were told the van was not reported stolen immediately because it was unclear if the van was being used by an employee.

If you have any information regarding this stolen vehicle, (tag RAQ4379), the CPD requests you contact Investigator P. Hooton at 770 607-6244.