GSP releases more details on Monday crash Featured

The Georgia State Patrol released more details on the crash that occurred on Pine Grove road Monday morning.

According to the GSP, the 1998 Honda Civic with three male occupants was traveling south at 3:40 a.m., and was driving too fast for conditions when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, down an embankment, struck a culvert and came to rest on its top in a ditch.

According to a report by Bartow EMS, two were found unconscious with head injuries, fractured femurs and possible bleeding in the abdomen. The third was alert, but both legs and arms were fractured.

The driver was Cruz Rivas Mejia, 27, of Cartersville. The two other occupants were Erick Garcia, 36, of Kennesaw, and Jose De Jesus Reyes, 24, of Rome.

The conditions of the three are unknown at this time.

Charges are pending.

