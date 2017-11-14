Bartow County students will be starting school a little later next year.

At its business meeting Monday night, the Bartow County School Board voted 5-0 to approve the 2018-19 academic calendar that will push the first day of school to Aug. 8 and the last day of school to May 24.

School started Aug. 1 this year and will end May 18.

“It is awfully difficult to put together a calendar at a block school system or a traditional school system that is going to satisfy everybody’s needs,” Superintendent Dr. John Harper said. “I think it’s impossible to do. We tried to give that a good shot.”

The balanced calendar, which has two 90-day semesters, will give students a fall break Oct. 8-9, a week off at Thanksgiving, a two-week Christmas break, a winter break Feb. 11-12 and spring break the first week of April. They’ll also have off for Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a teacher professional-development day March 8.

Another change besides the first and last days will be graduation dates.

Harper said having graduation on Saturday has been an issue for the staff and schools for the last few years, so all three high schools will have their commencement ceremonies on Friday, the last day of school.

In the new calendar, May 24 will be a half day of instruction; Woodland’s graduation will be moved from Saturday morning to Friday afternoon; and Cass and Adairsville’s ceremonies will remain the same, Harper said.

The school district also worked with the Cartersville City School System to come up with identical calendars, the superintendent said.

“We know that some of our teachers have children in the city, and some of our parents who work in the city have children in our school system, so it kind of makes it nice to be able to have time off with your child as opposed to opposing calendars,” he said. “We were able to make that happen this year.”

The system also achieved its goal of having 90 instructional days and all appropriate testing for the first semester finished by Christmas break, which is hard to do with a later start date, Harper said.

“I hope the community appreciates the difficulty of developing a calendar,” he said. “If we put 15 calendars out there, we’ll have no consensus with 15. If we put two out there, we’ll have no consensus with two. So, we narrowed it down and decided we would match up with what the city was doing to help support our community.”

Board members also unanimously awarded the bid for construction of the new transportation complex to low bidder Bowen & Watson Construction for a total cost of $6,369,840.08.

The bid includes a bus wash system ($226,500), a driveway from the new complex across Registration Drive ($95,000), I-core irrigation ($800), Von Duprin panic devices ($3,700) and four bus lifts purchased under the National Joint Powers Alliance for $387,840.08 added onto the contract cost of $5,656,000.

The money for the three-phase project, which had eight bidders, will come from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax bond fund.

The board also unanimously:

• Awarded a bid to low bidder Rekortan for renovating the tracks at Woodland High and Woodland Middle schools at a cost of $346,115 — $264,915 for the high school and $81,200 for the middle school — to be paid from the SPLOST bond fund.

• Approved purchasing furniture, fixtures and playground equipment for the new Adairsville Elementary School at a total cost of $879,000 for furniture and fixtures and $100,000 for playground equipment. The cost, being paid from the SPLOST bond fund, includes $785,000 for furnishings and equipment, $4,000 for a kiln, $30,000 for music, $10,000 for P.E. equipment and $50,000 for the media center.

• Approved IP-based Audio Enhancement equipment for the new Adairsville Elementary at a cost of $290,000.