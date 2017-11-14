The Emerson City Council joined other Georgia cities Monday, approving a resolution urging the Georgia General Assembly to oppose de-annexation legislation to create new municipalities.

“This stems from a movement to de-annex portions of Snellville to create a new city,” Emerson City Manager Kevin McBurnett said. “But, it’s being done without any input from either citizens or local governments.”

Snellville residents are pledging to fight the effort by state lawmakers to allow residents to leave a municipality, a move that city officials say could devastate communities and force them to consider taking stiff measures to recover what might be lost.

In its resolution, Emerson reminds the General Assembly that de-annexation legislation is inconsistent with the 2018 Legislative Policies that were adopted by the Georgia Municipal Association. The city also points out that a similar de-annexation movement in Stockbridge in Henry County to create the city of Eagles Landing would remove about 45 percent of the city’s acreage and an estimated 58 percent of Stockbridge’s revenue.

“This could create a very dangerous precedent for every municipality in the state, potentially pitting cities against cities,” the report said.

The Emerson City Council also started a review of the county and the six municipality’s Joint Comprehensive Plan from 2018 to 2028.

The plan, prepared by Bartow County and the cities of Adairsville, Cartersville, Emerson, Euharlee, Kingston, Taylorsville and White, outlines each community’s vision statement along with its goals, needs and opportunities, land-use maps, transportation narratives and specific projects that are planned for the next five years.

“After we finish the review,” McBurnett said. “It will be sent to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for another review to make sure we have met the minimum standards, then a final approval.”

The plan assures that the participants work together to plan for future progress.

In other business, council:

• Authorized a donation for the Georgia Municipal Association’s Christmas Motorcade.

• Cancelled city council work sessions on Nov. 27 and Dec. 25.

The Emerson City Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at Emerson City Hall.