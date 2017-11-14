RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Bartow History Museum Director Trey Gaines positions a photograph in the exhibit, “Over There: Bartow and The Great War.” Opening today and running through March 31, the exhibit features Bartow County’s connections to World War 1. Buy photo

World War I will take center stage today as the Bartow History Museum opens its temporary exhibit, “Over There: Bartow and The Great War.” The unveiling will coincide with the venue’s Lunch and Learn program featuring Kyle Russell, vice president of the 6th Cavalry Museum in Ft. Oglethorpe, and artist John Cleaveland Jr. at noon.

“During our monthly Lunch and Learn program, we will take the opportunity to open our newest feature exhibition on Bartow County’s connections to World War I, as we recognize the 100th anniversary of the U.S. involvement in the war,” BHM Director Trey Gaines said. “Having the exhibit opening during our lecture program allows visitors to both see the exhibit and hear from an authority on the subject. Local collector, Kyle Russell, and artist John Cleaveland Jr. will speak about their research and interest in World War I, detailing the stories behind the artwork and many of the artifacts on display in the exhibit.”

Following its debut, “Over There: Bartow and The Great War” will be on display at the BHM through March 31, 2018.

“World War I doesn’t get a lot of attention, but Bartow County certainly contributed to the war effort during the late [1910s],” Gaines said. “Through this exhibit, we hope visitors will learn more about how the war affected life locally. The fighting may have taken place in Europe, but Bartow County played an important role in this war effort, from the men and women who served to the mining of important minerals used in manufacturing wartime needs. Using artifacts from the museum’s collection and with the help of Kyle Russell, local military collector, we were able to put together this exhibit to illustrate the local service and contributions in World War I.

“Much of the exhibit centers around the uniforms and belongings [of] at least 10 local soldiers in the war. The exhibit also showcases a supply wagon, cavalry gear, ‘souvenirs’ from the battlefield and more. ... The exhibit includes a number of photographs, including ones of local men in their uniforms and ones of groups of soldiers in Europe. One of the photographs is of a group of men standing on the steps of the Bartow County Courthouse, waiting to depart for their military service. This would have been an opportunity for the young men to meet before moving on to their assignments. It ... also gave the community a chance to recognize those leaving for war.”

Along with the World War I artifacts, the exhibit also will include some of Cleaveland’s paintings of modern-day landscapes of French battle sites.

“So much of what has happened in the modern era is a direct outcome of WWI,” Cleaveland stated in a news release. “The paintings I am making are memorials in a way — tied to specific time, places and men. Hopefully my paintings will continue to remind viewers of these events long after I have painted them.”

Formed in 1987, BHM’s gift shop, multi-purpose room and permanent and temporary exhibits have been housed in the 1869 Courthouse — 4 E. Church St. in Cartersville, under the Church Street bridge — since December 2010. Divided into six galleries, the permanent exhibits include “A Sense of Place,” “Bartow Beginnings,” “Community Champions,” “People at Work,” “The Coming War” and “Toward New Horizons.”

Serving as Bartow’s courthouse from 1869 to 1902, the museum’s two-story brick building was utilized for a variety of purposes in the 1900s, some of which included a roller skating rink, furniture store and warehouse. Sitting vacant since the 1980s, the structure was acquired by the city of Cartersville in 1995 and renovated with $1.7 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.

Today’s Lunch and Learn program will be free for BHM members and included in regular admission to the venue for nonmembers.

For more information about the BHM and its exhibits and programs, call 770-382-3818 or visit http://bartowhistorymuseum.org.