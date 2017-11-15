NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News

Melinda Lemmon, director of the Cartersville-Bartow Department of Economic Development, explained what her staff had done to win the 2017 Georgia International Community Award, presented by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Buy photo

Julianne Meadows, Director of Regional Planning at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, opened the weekly Commissioner’s meeting with an update on the Comprehensive Plan in effect for Bartow County and its seven municipalities — Adairsville, Cartersville, White, Kingston, Euharlee, Emerson and Taylorsville.

“We assist member local governments with implementing local comprehensive plans to address community needs and objectives for economic development,” she said. “Including community facilities, natural and historic resources, housing and land use. Those plans must be updated every 10 years.”

The plan, which is in draft form, outlines each community’s vision statement along with its goals, accomplishments, needs and opportunities, land-use maps, transportation narratives and specific projects planned for the next five years.

“We encourage counties and municipalities to work together to identify common problems and opportunities,” she said. “And to seek countywide solutions through joint plans. Local plans were used to develop a joint regional plan that identifies opportunities for counties and municipalities to work together on a multi-county basis.”

Meadows requested that the draft of the plan be put on public review for at least 30 days.

Taylor congratulated Melinda Lemmon and her staff at the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development on receiving the 2017 Georgia International Community Award for its recruitment of global manufacturing staff.

“The Department of Economic Development here in Cartersville and Bartow County was recently nominated for the Georgia International Community Award, given each year by the Atlanta Business Chronicle,” Lemmon said. “The interviews that went into getting to the point of being selected were about the merits of the community and the fact that we have so many international companies — 35 industries specifically — and is a testimony to the foreign investments that have been welcomed here. Bartow County is a very nurturing place for international business, so we were able to bring this home.”

In other business, Taylor:

• Appointed Brandon Duncan to serve on the regional EMS council, Dr. Thomas Bevill to the Bartow County Board of Health and Bob Poston to serve on the Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Addictive Diseases Regional Advisory Council.

• Approved a partially bank-funded project with FEMA for $244,643 to place back-up generators at the Euharlee Road, Busch Drive and Emerson Drive pump stations to assure customers that they receive potable water during a weather related event.

• Approved a $62,100 federally-funded position for a full-time crime victims compensation specialist.

• Authorized a contract for the Euharlee Road sewer extension project.

• Accepted a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to complete plans for a regional farmers market and food hub.

• Authorized an application to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation for 2018-19 transit funds.

• Approved a resolution to extend the moratorium on mobile home permits until Dec. 13.