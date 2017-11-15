The Chick-fil-A van stolen on Nov. 5 was found after it struck a parked vehicle in Acworth Wednesday.

The Cartersville Chick-fil-A on Cherokee Place had offered a year’s worth of food for information on the incident.

The van hit the car in an Acworth residence’s driveway in Cobb County.

According to a Cartersville Police Department report, there was moderate damage to the victim’s vehicle and moderate-to-extensive damage to the stolen van.

The homeowner came outside and observed the damage to his vehicle, found the van abandoned in the roadway and called police.

Acworth Police determined that the van was stolen while conducting the investigation of the hit and run, and then contacted CPD. According to CPD, evidence is still being collected and the unidentified suspect(s) are still at large.

The suspect is a white male in his late teens or early 20s with long brown hair. He was dressed in a long-sleeved camo-colored shirt with blue jeans on the surveillance footage.

According to the CPD report on the incident, Chick-fil-A reported the white Ford Transit Connect van stolen on Nov. 8, three days after it was reportedly taken.

Police were told the van was not reported stolen immediately because it was unclear if the van was being used by an employee.

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator P. Hooton at 770 607-6244.