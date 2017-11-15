According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report, All Washed Up car wash, on Boyd Morris Drive off Highway 41, was robbed Saturday when someone damaged two coin boxes and stole the contents.

According to the report, BCSO was called to 28 Boyd Morris Drive Saturday morning at around 8 a.m., and officers spoke to the maintenence man at the car wash, who said he came to work 30 minutes earlier to find the damage.

He told police he found one coin box destroyed with coins missing and one coin box with the key area to the coin box destroyed.

Officers observed a door removed and metal shavings from the coin box on the ground. Both coin boxes had burn marks on the doors and the walls next to the boxes.

The amount of money taken was unknown as of the time of the report, but the estimated damage to the two coin boxes will cost All Washed Up approximately $2,000.

There were no arrests made or suspects at the time of the report.