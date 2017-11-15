The Adairsville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of armed robbery during an incident early Wednesday morning at the QuikTrip convenience store on Highway 140.

According to an APD press release, an unknown man entered the QuikTrip and revealed a handgun and “some type of bag,” demanding cash from the clerk.

The clerk removed the cash from the register and put it inside the bag.

The man then ran out of the store and got into the passenger seat of a maroon car waiting in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white male between approximately 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with a thin build, and he was wearing a dark hoodie. There is no description yet of the driver.

The vehicle is described as a maroon four-door passenger car, possibly a Ford Fusion. The left-front bumper appeared to be damaged.

APD is requesting anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Josh Lemming at 770-773-7711 ext. 106.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.