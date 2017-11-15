Susan Stephens is two for two this year in the volunteer of the year category.

The longtime technical-education supporter won the Technical College Foundation Association’s 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award Nov. 7 at the Technical College System of Georgia’s leadership conference in Savannah after nabbing Chattahoochee Tech Foundation’s first Volunteer of the Year Award in April.

“I am still in a state of shock,” Stephens said. “Winning the first-ever Chattahoochee Tech Foundation Volunteer of the Year was so exciting and wonderful, I never dreamed I would be named on a state level as the Technical College Foundation Association's 2017 Volunteer of the Year. I was totally surprised. I am humbled, honored and thrilled all at the same time.”

The Cartersville resident, who received an engraved Waterford crystal vase, said she didn’t know she had won the award until it was announced at the awards dinner.

“I knew the college had nominated me since I had won on the local level,” she said.

CT Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Nelson, who also serves as CTC’s vice president for student affairs, said Stephens has spent “countless hours” volunteering at special events and functions sponsored by the college and the foundation.

“For over 30 years, Mrs. Stephens has been a tireless advocate for technical education and the difference that it can make in the lives of students and their families,” she said in a press release.

Stephens defined a volunteer as “a person who gives to the greater good; someone who spreads hope and presents opportunities to others.”

“I have personally witnessed what training and education can do for a person, a family and a community,” she said. “I think my vocation is helping people to help themselves. It makes me happy to see people succeed.”

The owner of Susan Stephens Designs serves on the executive, development and finance committees of the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation’s board of trustees and played a major role in re-launching a popular fundraiser in 2016 that hadn’t been done in several years.

As chairwoman of the development committee for last month’s revived Reverse Raffle, Stephens personally generated a large percentage of the $36,887 raised by this event through her efforts of selling tickets, securing sponsors and obtaining door prizes, according to the release. The money funds scholarships and emergency tuition and assistance grants for deserving students.

The 1966 Cartersville High graduate also has served the TCSG in some capacity for most of her life, first as a 25-year employee at Coosa Valley Technical College then at the former North Metro Technical College, from where she retired after completing 33 years of service to technical education.

She continued to serve as a volunteer with the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation’s board of trustees when North Metro Tech merged with Chattahoochee Tech in July 2009.

“Susan exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism in our technical colleges’ foundations,” said Alison Tyrer, senior executive director of communications for TCSG. “She has a long record of service to the Technical College System, beginning in 1966, and is a consistent, daily champion for technical education students, going above and beyond the call of duty.”

Tyrer cited the revival of the Reverse Raffle, for which Stephens has helped raise thousands of dollars for the foundation by “engaging dozens of donors, most of whom had not given before,” and her integral role in helping secure a new annual scholarship from The Magnolia Garden Club of Cartersville as reasons why she won the coveted award.

“These are just two recent examples drawn from over 30 years of Susan’s tireless advocacy for technical education and the difference it can make in the lives of students and their families,” she said.

Nominees for Volunteer of the Year had to meet three criteria, according to Tyrer.

They had to be nominated by a local foundation board that is a current member of TCFA; they must be an individual, foundation, business or corporation; and they must have demonstrated significant volunteer support and leadership for the foundation and technical college.

TCFA President Larry Paulk said Stephens “meets all necessary requirements and goes above the minimum items required to become a TCFA role model board member.”

“The foundation was looking for someone who gave personal time and funds to benefit the college and students for which they served,” he said. “Susan spent countless volunteer hours throughout her history with Chattahoochee Tech performing in any capacity called upon.”

Stephens said she thinks the value of a technical education was "imprinted in my brain” when she started working at Coosa Valley Tech right out of high school.

“My first husband was a mechanical engineer who owned Stephens Automotive and later Southern Machine and Fabrication,” she said. “We needed skilled employees, and the technical school was the perfect place to search for qualified employees. I was able to see the validity of training students and then seeing them go to work in their course of study.”

That early experience created a belief in the value of a technical education that gives Stephens the desire to continue volunteering for Chattahoochee Tech and its foundation.

“I believe in what the college offers — an opportunity to change the life of an individual, to change the financial status of a family and to improve our community with a skilled labor force,” she said. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing someone succeed. I also enjoy the wonderful relationship I have with the staff and board members. I am privileged to have the opportunity to serve with these fine people.”