Economic reality hit hard at the Euharlee City Council’s combined work session and meeting Tuesday.

“Folks, we are down to the bare minimums,” Mayor Dennis Thayer said concerning the 2018 budget. “There’s no fat in this budget.”

Thayer said the city has been slowly losing money due to lost revenues and rising expenses.

“If you look at the first numbers — the 2015 and 2016 revenues and the amended projected revenues for 2017 and the projected revenues for 2018,” Thayer said, “The projected revenue is not overly cautious or overly aggressive, but it is flat in lots of areas to be safe. Our projected revenues for 2017 are $1,773,886 and $1,706,800 in 2018, a difference of $65,000 roughly.”

City Manager James Stephens interrupted and explained that the 2017 total included appropriated funds of $234,000 from the fund balance, or about a $170,000 increase in projected revenue.

“As I have been preaching all year long,” Thayer continued, “for the past three years, since the opening of [Joe Cowan] park, we have had decreasing revenues and increasing expenses and we have had to pull money from the fund balance. We are at a point we can no longer do that.”

Thayer said the 2018 proposed budget has a 12 percent increase due primarily to increased insurance premiums and low projections on 2017 expenses.

“The proposed 2018 budget is $1,979,277,” he said. “If you take away the projected revenue of $1,706,800, you are left with a shortfall of $272,477.”

That means some serious cutting in order to reach a balanced budget.

“This budget includes absolutely no employee raises,” he said. “We don’t have enough money to cover streets and highways for this year, so there is very little increase for 2018. We have put little to no money in our highways and roads, but we have to do that soon and we must anticipate it.

“The Police Department has requested two cars and rifles for all cars — about $63,000 and we can use SPLOST money for that. But to get down to a balanced budget without using our reserves, our projected fund balance at the end of this year is $657,431. That means we will have just over three months of fund

balance at the end of the year. We cannot take any more money from our fund balance. We either increase our revenues significantly by a millage increase or we cut services.”

Thayer said the new budget includes a proposed one-day-a-month furlough for all employees except road police officers, a $13,000 decrease in public works equipment, a $5,000 decrease in recreation equipment and a $14,000 decrease in police camera equipment.”

He noted that both the library and museum have about $73,000 in annual funding. Since the library is part of the county system, it probably can’t be closed, so about 2/3 of the museum funding may have to be cut.

“Those are the cuts necessary to reach the $272,477 amount necessary to meet a balanced budget,” he said. “We have ridden on our reserves for the last three years, but we can’t go any further. Either we put the burden on our employees or we raise the millage rate to 2.8 mills, or about $23.76 on a $200,000 home.”

The proposed budget will be available for review at City Hall at the Dec. 5 meeting; a public hearing will be held Dec. 12, also at City Hall; and a second reading will be presented for vote at the Dec. 19 meeting.

Another first reading was heard to amend the alcohol ordinance lowering the distilled spirits pouring license from $5,000 to $1,500.

“We have been approached by a potential business owner who asked for consideration on this,” Stephens said. “The same license in Cartersville and Bartow County costs $1,500, and the potential owner is asking for the decrease for a restaurant.”

Stephens urged the council to remember that after completion of the sewer project, more businesses like it will follow.

“We need to look at this decision not on behalf of just one, but of those that will follow,” he said.

Someone asked why there was such an exorbitant fee.

“Many years ago, we didn’t think it was appropriate for Euharlee,” councilman Joe Turner said. “We just didn’t want it, so we decided to make it harder to get and we came up with that figure.”

A second reading will be heard at the Dec. 5 council meeting.