

Coin machines in Bartow County have hit a run of bad luck.

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report, a coin-operated vacuum machine was stolen from an Acworth convenience store sometime Sunday night and Monday morning, making it two coin machine-related incidents in three days.

According to a police report, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Lakeside Corner Store Monday morning at around 10 a.m., where the day-shift manager told police the entire coin-operated vacuum/air machine was taken from the side of the business sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday night and 5:30 a.m.

Monday morning when the business reopened.

The manager said the silver coin machine had a metal base and sat on blocks. Officers saw the bare spot with wires sticking out where the machine had been.

Two days earlier, All Washed Up car wash, on Boyd Morris Drive off Highway 41, had two coin boxes damaged and the contents stolen.

There were no suspects or arrests made at the time of the report for either incident.