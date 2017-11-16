An Acworth man had a strange weekend, in which he told police he found an unknown man sleeping in his bathroom on Saturday, and his home broken into on Sunday.

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report, police responded to Westland Way in Acworth at around 4 p.m. on Sunday for a burglary report.

Once on scene, officers spoke to the homeowner, who said his back door had been kicked in, but did not notice anything missing.

The homeowner also told police he found a man sleeping in his bathroom the day before. When the homeowner woke the man up, he fled from the home.

The homeowner described the man as white with dark hair.

There were no arrests made and no suspects at the time of the report.