Striving to offer an “overwhelming experience” for guests, Ray Thacker and his design team are busy transforming his early 1900s Greek revival structure into a winter wonderland.

To be presented Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., Christmas at Grand Oaks will generate funds for higher education while providing a festive atmosphere for attendees. Adorned with thousands of ornaments, the Cartersville special events venue’s Christmas trees will vary in height, texture and color scheme.

“We start [decorating] in mid-October,” said Debbie McKaig, adding the trees’ embellishments will range from flowers to papier-mâché soldiers. “It’s neat to see a plain green tree turn into something that’s really beautiful. It is really neat how Richard [Hunt] and Ray can come up with ideas of what to put at the tops of the trees or even what to put on the trees.

“... My favorite [tree] would probably be the tree on the third floor — the tree in the attic. It’s my favorite just because it has a mixture of ... old-timey ornaments. ... [It] makes me think of an old-timey, family Christmas tree. [I enjoy] working together to make the house beautiful for others to enjoy.”

For a $10 donation, each guest will be able to tour Grand Oaks —302 W. Main St. — and view its holiday decorations.

Proceeds from the event will help fund a scholarship Thacker founded in memory of his parents, Hubert and Eva. Administered by the Etowah Scholarship Foundation, the memorial scholarship has annually awarded funds to recipients, who have needed financial assistance, since the 1980s.

“I think this is our 30th year,” said Thacker, owner of Grand Oaks, referring to the holiday event. “I had always given a Christmas party and invited [300] or 400 people when I was on Erwin Street. So, when I moved here [to Grand Oaks] and got the house finished, I had an open house. I charged $10 ... [for those who] I had invited to the other parties to start the foundation money for the Etowah [Scholarship Foundation] in memory of my mom and dad. This was after Bob Bentley, ... the first director of the Etowah foundation, ... told me about the scholarship fund that they were going to be starting, and I was impressed with that.

“... I just think a basic education [is important]. ... Being sharecroppers, when we got off the school bus, we didn’t have time to study our books. I had to chop wood and milk the cows and do all those things. ... I saw my mother and father just struggle. My father was a mechanic and my mother worked in a cotton mill. ... College wasn’t for me. ... [But] then I realized that there [were] people out there that would like to go to college, but they need a little bit of financial assistance.”

For more information about Christmas at Grand Oaks, call 770-382-6322.