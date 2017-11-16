Samantha Sims, 17, of Cartersville, will compete for the title of Miss Georgia Teen USA 2018 today and Saturday at the Henry County Performing Arts Center in McDonough. She is the daughter of Chris and Michele Sims and a senior at Cartersville High School.

“I actually will be turning 18 the day after the pageant, so I am absolutely looking forward to my birthday cake,” Sims said. “I am beyond grateful for this experience and proud to represent our community. It’s been amazing all of the support I’ve received from my friends, family and community. Preparing myself for this pageant has pushed me and made me realize that I am much stronger, in many ways, than I ever thought I was.”

Sims placed in the Top 15 last year at Miss Georgia Teen USA. She is a member of Cartersville First Baptist Church, student council executive secretary, vice president of the Cartersville High School Thespians Society, member of the Georgia Allstate Chorus and nominated for the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program for voice.

Sims enjoys singing and acting, landing her first role at age 10 as Iago the parrot in “Aladdin.” Some of her favorite roles have included the lead of Alice in “Alice in Wonderland” and Dorothy Brown in “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” Sims also was one of 50 high school students selected to attend an intensive musical theater workshop at Oklahoma City University.

The Miss Georgia Teen USA and Miss Georgia USA pageants are the official preliminaries to the Miss Teen USA, Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants and are a WME/IMG venture.